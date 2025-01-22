Muna Ali Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status With 'Strength' Co-Authored With Kathy Ireland

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HARYANA, INDIA, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Strength" co-authored with Muna Ali, alongside Kathy Ireland and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on January 16, 2025, the has achieved Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“Strength” has achieved remarkable success, earning Best Seller status on and reaching top positions across multiple categories. This milestone reflects the book's exceptional ability to inspire and empower individuals, solidifying its place as an indispensable resource for growth and success.

At the heart of“Strength” is Muna Ali's chapter, "From Impossible to Inevitable: Listening to Silent Stakeholders. Muna's chapter highlights her journey as a sustainability leader, deeply influenced by her family's legacy of education and equality. Muna advocates for systems thinking, social impact, and empowering underserved communities, offering actionable insights to address global challenges and build a sustainable future.



Muna Ali, Ph.D. is a renowned sustainability practitioner dedicated to crafting a better future by driving social, environmental, and digital impact at scale. Recognized as a pioneer in the global sustainability movement, Muna has spent nearly 25 years leading systemic change across sectors and markets, with a particular focus on women, water, and waste. Her leadership has spanned more than 50 markets across Asia Pacific and Europe, where she has developed strategies and led transformative programs for Fortune 500 companies, global corporate foundations, non-profits, and governments, impacting millions of lives.



During the pandemic, Muna spearheaded recovery and resilience programs for nearly ten million small and micro business owners in Indonesia and Bangladesh, marking a pivotal moment in history. As the founding mentor for Tomorrow's University of Applied Sciences, she is committed to educating the next generation in sustainability, entrepreneurship, and technology.



Muna is also deeply passionate about empowering women in the Global South, particularly as civic spaces for young women continue to shrink. She serves as an advisor-in-residence for LedBy Foundation, a Harvard-incubated startup focused on enhancing the leadership skills and economic participation of Indian Muslim women. Additionally, she advises IIT Startups India Accelerator Program, a non-profit that supports interdisciplinary tech startups, further contributing to her alma mater's legacy of innovation.



A frequent speaker at international conferences, Muna is a sought-after voice on topics of sustainability, technology, and collaboration. Through her writing and public speaking, she emphasizes the urgent need to place humanity at the center of growth and harness collective action to secure a sustainable future for all.



Learn more about Muna Ali on LinkedIn:



To order your copy of“Strength” please visit HERE.

