Ghana's Vice-President Meets Qatar's Ambassador


1/22/2025 10:18:33 AM

HE Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Ghana Khalid bin Jabr Al Musallam.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.

