Ghana's Vice-President Meets Qatar's Ambassador
Date
1/22/2025 10:18:33 AM
(MENAFN- APO Group)
HE Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Ghana Khalid bin Jabr Al Musallam.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry
of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.
