Rosenberg & Parker Announces Key Executive Promotions To Support Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 80 years, Rosenberg & Parker continues to capitalize on innovation & expertise as one of the only remaining independent surety brokerages and today, proudly announces the of several senior executives as part of our strategic plan to support the company's current and future growth.

"The growth R&P has experienced over the last five years has been nothing short of remarkable. To ensure that we continue to maintain our leading expertise and client service, our success demands that we continue to create an organizational structure that allows our talented leaders to maximize their potential," said Matt Rosenberg, CEO of Rosenberg & Parker. "Jack, Elizabeth, John, and James have all demonstrated exceptional dedication to R&P's success. The leadership and expertise of all four will be instrumental as we continue to expand and deliver value and service to our clients and surety partners."

The newly promoted executives include:



Jack Rosenberg, promoted to President – As President Jack will retain his responsibilities in Advisory & Production, but will also be responsible for overseeing strategic planning and execution of R&P's Vision



Elizabeth Cervini, promoted to Executive Vice President Development – In addition to overseeing our Surety Bond Operations and Account Management, Elizabeth will be responsible for creating developmental systems for our employees that promote operational excellence, innovation, and surety expertise



John Wescott, promoted to Executive Vice President Strategy & Firm Architecture – John will lean on his decades of experience at some of the world's leading consulting firms to oversee strategic initiatives, working closely with our executive committee to create the structure and firm architecture to support our continued growth

James DiSciullo, promoted to Director of Advisory & Production – In addition to his individual responsibilities as the leader of R&P's Energy Practice, James will be responsible for executing on the expansion of R&P's entire Advisory & Production division

These senior leadership appointments affirm Rosenberg & Parker's commitment to continuing to provide superior service, innovation, and expertise to our incredible clients. Jack, Elizabeth, John, and James will play critical roles in executing on the company's vision.

"We have a reputation that has been built with great purpose and integrity over 80 years. With that comes a level of responsibility for stewarding the firm that I take very seriously. Part of that is putting the team in a place to succeed and I am tremendously excited to see the impact that this team has in working to uphold our reputation as we continue to grow."

About Rosenberg & Parker:

Founded in 1944, Rosenberg & Parker is the largest independent surety broker in the world. Instead of having a basic knowledge on a wide array of insurance products, R&P has made surety its sole focus. One hundred percent of its concentration is devoted to increasing industry-specific knowledge and putting the mastery of surety to work for its clients. Expertise, Innovation, Integrity, & Service – these are the four pillars on which the company was founded and built, and it continues to guide Rosenberg & Parker through its 80th year in business.

Contact:

Melanie F. Smith

[email protected]

484.716.6780

SOURCE Rosenberg & Parker

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED