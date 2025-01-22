Risk Management Market To Reach $52.7 Billion By 2031 - Exclusive Report By Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new research report titled, 'Risk Management Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Offering (Solutions, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, On-premises), Organization Size (Large, Small & Medium-sized), Application, End-use Industry, Geography - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2031.

The risk management market is expected to reach $52.7 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2024 to 2031.

Download FREE PDF Brochure Of Risk Management Market -

Risk management is the process of identifying, assessing, and mitigating potential threats or uncertainties that could impact an organization's objectives. It involves analyzing risks, prioritizing them based on their likelihood and potential impact, and implementing strategies to minimize, monitor, or transfer these risks.

The growth of this market is driven by increasing cybersecurity concerns and data breaches, as well as the rising adoption of risk management solutions among financial institutions. However, the high cost of risk management solutions restrain the market's growth.

Additionally, the digital transformation of businesses and the growing demand for real-time risk assessment and monitoring present significant growth opportunities for market players. However, the shortage of skilled professionals and increasing concerns about data privacy and protection are some of the challenges affecting market growth.

Get Insightful Data On Regions, Market Segments, Customer Landscape, And Top Companies (Charts, Tables, Figures And More) -

Furthermore, the integration of AI and machine learning (ML) in risk management software, along with the rising demand for customized risk management solutions tailored to specific industries, are key trends in this market.

Key Players:

Some of the major players studied in this report are International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Verisk Analytics, Inc. (U.S.), SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.), Moody's Analytics, Inc. (A Part of Moody's Corporation) (U.S.), AxiomSL, Inc. (U.S.), LexisNexis Risk Solutions (A Part of RELX Group plc) (U.S.), Provenir Inc. (U.S.), Fidelity National Information Services Inc (U.S.), RSA Security LLC (U.S.), Qualys, Inc. (U.S.), Thomson Reuters Corporation (Canada), LogicManager, Inc. (U.S.).

The global Risk Management market is segmented by offering (solutions (extract, transform & load (ETL) tools, governance, risk, and compliance software, risk calculation engine, scorecard and visualization tools, risk monitoring and strategic planning, and other solutions), services (professional services, managed services), deployment mode (cloud-based, on-premises), organization size (large enterprises, small & medium-sized enterprises), application (financial risk management, compliance risk management, cybersecurity risk management, enterprise risk management, operational risk management, other applications), and end-use industry (BFSI, IT & telecommunications, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, government & defense, energy & utilities, aerospace, manufacturing, transport & logistics, other end-use industries). This study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Key Findings in the Risk Management Market Study:

Among the offerings studied in this report , the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Managed risk management services involve outsourcing tasks such as continuous risk monitoring, threat detection, compliance management, and strategic risk planning to specialized providers. This segment's growth is driven by several factors, including the growing adoption of outsourcing to reduce operational costs, rising demand for 24/7 monitoring and expertise, limited in-house risk management capabilities, and the need for scalability and flexibility in managing diverse risks.

Have Specific Research Needs? Request a Customized Research Report -

Key Findings in the Risk Management Market



By Offering: In 2024, the Solutions Segment is Expected to Dominate the Risk Management Market

By Deployment Mode: In 2024, the Cloud-based Segment is Expected to Dominate the Risk Management Market

By Organization Size: In 2024, the Large Enterprises Segment is Expected to Dominate the Risk Management Market

By Application: In 2024, the Financial Risk Management Segment is Expected to Dominate the Global Risk Management Market

By End-use Industry: In 2024, the BFSI Segment is Expected to Dominate the Risk Management Market By Geography: North America to Dominate Risk Management in 2024

Risk Management Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players



In June 2024, USI Insurance Services (U.S.) launched PATH, a proprietary technology-enabled risk control platform. The new platform leverages industry-specific benchmark data to generate tailored risk control solutions. With PATH, businesses can access a leading-edge technology platform designed to address gaps in their risk management programs through a guided, analytics-driven experience that pairs risk management solutions with individual loss drivers to enable a streamlined, cost-effective decision-making process.

In October 2023, IBM Corporation (U.S.) launched the next evolution of its managed detection and response service offerings with new AI technologies, including the ability to automatically escalate, helping to accelerate security response timelines for clients. The new threat detection and response services (TDR) provide 24x7 monitoring, investigation, and automated remediation of security alerts from all relevant technologies across the client's hybrid cloud environments. In June 2022, SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.), a global leader in AI and analytics, acquired Kamakura Corporation (U.S.), a global financial software company that specializes in software and data for risk management in banking, insurance, and investment businesses.

Among the deployment modes studied in this report , the cloud-based segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud-based risk management solutions offer scalability, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility, making them ideal for businesses of all sizes. This segment's growth is fueled by factors such as the increasing adoption of cloud technologies, demand for remote accessibility, cost efficiency compared to on-premises solutions, growth of SaaS platforms, and improved data security features provided by cloud providers.

Among the organization sizes studied in this report , the small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth is driven by factors including greater awareness of the importance of risk management, the affordability of cloud-based solutions, rising cybersecurity threats, government initiatives promoting SME digitization, and competitive pressures to enhance business resilience.

Among the applications studied in this report , the cybersecurity risk management segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth is driven by factors such as the rising frequency of cyberattacks, increased adoption of IoT and connected devices, stringent data protection regulations, the growth of remote work environments, and the ongoing digitalization across industries.

Among the end-use industries studied in this report , the BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth is driven by increasing regulatory mandates, rising cases of financial fraud, growing use of advanced analytics in risk assessment, expansion of digital banking, and a strong focus on maintaining customer trust and data security.

Among the regions studied in this report , Asia-Pacific is poised to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is driven by rising awareness of risk management practices across industries, the increasing adoption of risk management solutions in response to the rising sophistication of cyberattacks, and the rapid digitalization of businesses in the region. These trends are driving the need for advanced risk management strategies to address evolving threats and ensure operational continuity.

IMMEDIATE DELIVERY AVAILABLE | BUY THIS RESEARCH REPORT (Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures and More) -

Scope of the Report:

Risk Management Market Assessment-by Offering



Solutions



Extract, Transform & Load (ETL) Tools



Governance, Risk, and Compliance Software



Risk Calculation Engine



Scorecard and Visualization Tools



Risk Monitoring and Strategic Planning

Other Solutions

Services



Professional Services Managed Services

Risk Management Market Assessment-by Deployment Mode



Cloud-based On-premises

Risk Management Market Assessment-by Organization Size



Large Enterprises Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Risk Management Market Assessment-by Application



Financial Risk Management

Compliance Risk Management

Cybersecurity Risk Management

Enterprise Risk Management

Operational Risk Management Other Applications

Risk Management Market Assessment-by End-use Industry



BFSI

IT & Telecommunications

Healthcare

Retail & E-commerce

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Aerospace

Manufacturing

Transport & Logistics Other End-use Industries

Risk Management Market Assessment-by Geography



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Sweden



Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Switzerland



Indonesia



Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil

Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa



Israel



UAE



Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa (RoMEA)

Related Reports:

Cybersecurity Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Security Type (Network Security, Cloud Security, Endpoint Security), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Sector (BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2031 -

Cybersecurity-as-a-Service Market by Application (Network Security, Cloud Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security), Organization Size, Sector (BFSI, IT & Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030 -

Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Business Function (Legal & Compliance, Operation Management), Sector (Healthcare) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030 -

Patient Safety And Risk Management Software Market - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2017-2022) -

Risk Management Market Research Summary