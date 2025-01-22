OPENING OF NEW 10-YEAR BENCHMARK BOND ON 5 FEBRUARY 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 5 February 2025, the Kingdom of Denmark will issue a new DGB 2.25 per cent 2035 (ISIN: DK0009924961) via auction. Coupons will be paid annually on 15 November and maturity will be on 15 November 2035. The new will replace DGB 2.25 per cent 2033 as key on-the-run issue. After this the central can conduct buy-backs in DGB 2.25 per cent 2033.

The sale will commence via MTS Denmark's auction system with primary dealers as counterparts. The opening is contingent on stable conditions. At the auction, the total sale will not exceed DKK 6 billion at nominal value.

As from 8:00 a.m. (CET) on the opening day, bids can be submitted until 10:15 a.m. Subsequently, a cut-off price will be fixed as quickly as possible and within 10 minutes at the latest. Bids at the cut-off price or above will be accommodated at the cut-off price. A pro-rata allocation of bids at the cut-off price may be applied.

SECURITIES LENDING

DGB 2.25 per cent 2035 will be included in the central government's securities lending facility from 5 February 2025.

FURTHER INFORMATION

