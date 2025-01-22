Metals & Mining Global Group Of Eight (G8) Industry Guide 2024
Date
1/22/2025 10:16:21 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metals & mining Global Group of Eight (G8) industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The G8 countries contributed $557,342.7 million in 2023 to the global metals & mining industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% between 2019 and 2023.
The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $633,433.8 million in 2028, with a CAGR of 2.6% over the 2023-28 period. The G8 Metals & Mining industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value and volume, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry .
Among the G8 nations, Russia is the leading country in the metals & mining industry, with market revenues of $182,855.4 million in 2023. This was followed by the US and Japan, with a value of $168,586.3 and $72.64 billion, respectively.
Russia is expected to lead the metals & mining industry in the G8 nations with a value of $200,072.6 million in 2016, followed by the US and Japan with expected values of $195,005.4 and $84.55 billion, respectively.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1. What is this report about?
1.2. Who is the target reader?
1.3. How to use this report
1.4. Definitions
2 Group of Eight (G8) Metals & Mining
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Metals & Mining in Canada
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Metals & Mining in France
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.1. Country data
7 Metals & Mining in Germany
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
8 Macroeconomic Indicators
8.1. Country data
9 Metals & Mining in Italy
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Market Data
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.4. Market outlook
9.5. Five forces analysis
10 Macroeconomic Indicators
10.1. Country data
11 Metals & Mining in Japan
11.1. Market Overview
11.2. Market Data
11.3. Market Segmentation
11.4. Market outlook
11.5. Five forces analysis
12 Macroeconomic Indicators
12.1. Country data
13 Metals & Mining in Russia
13.1. Market Overview
13.2. Market Data
13.3. Market Segmentation
13.4. Market outlook
13.5. Five forces analysis
14 Macroeconomic Indicators
14.1. Country data
15 Metals & Mining in The United Kingdom
15.1. Market Overview
15.2. Market Data
15.3. Market Segmentation
15.4. Market outlook
15.5. Five forces analysis
16 Macroeconomic Indicators
16.1. Country data
17 Metals & Mining in The United States
17.1. Market Overview
17.2. Market Data
17.3. Market Segmentation
17.4. Market outlook
17.5. Five forces analysis
18 Macroeconomic Indicators
18.1. Country data
19 Company Profiles
19.1. Barrick Gold Corp
19.2. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
19.3. Teck Resources Ltd
19.4. First Quantum Minerals Ltd
19.5. Eramet SA
19.6. ArcelorMittal SA
19.7. Grupo Celsa
19.8. Riva Group
19.9. ThyssenKrupp AG
19.10. RWE Power AG
19.11. Norsk Hydro ASA
19.12. Arvedi Group
19.13. Marcegaglia Steel SpA
19.14. Nippon Steel Corp
19.15. JFE Holdings Inc
19.16. Nittetsu Mining Co Ltd
19.17. Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd
19.18. Siberian Coal Energy Co
19.19. Severstal
19.20. MMC Norilsk Nickel
19.21. United Company RUSAL Plc
19.22. Rio Tinto
19.23. Antofagasta Plc
19.24. AngloGold Ashanti plc
19.25. Anglo American Plc
19.26. Nucor Corp
19.27. Peabody Energy Corp
19.28. Newmont Corp
19.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc
19.30. Grupo Mexico SAB de CV
19.31. Industrias Penoles SAB de CV
19.32. Southern Copper Corp
19.33. Fresnillo Plc
19.34. Vale SA
19.35. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
19.36. Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd
19.37. Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd
19.38. Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd
19.39. China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd
19.40. Coal India Ltd
19.41. Vedanta Ltd
19.42. Tata Steel Ltd
19.43. NMDC Ltd
19.44. Sibanye Stillwater Ltd
19.45. Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd
19.46. Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd
19.47. Northam Platinum Holdings Ltd
19.48. BHP Group Ltd
19.49. Glencore Plc
19.50. POSCO Holdings Inc
19.51. South32 Ltd
19.52. Fortescue Ltd
19.53. Van Merksteijn International BV
19.54. Nyrstar NV
19.55. HKS Scrap Metals BV
19.56. Alcoa Corp
19.57. Acerinox SA
