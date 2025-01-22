Bromelain Market Revenue To Cross US$ 755 Mn By 2034, Fueled By Demand For Natural And Plant-Based Products - TMR Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Bromelain is driven by growing demand across industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and cosmetics due to its anti-inflammatory, digestive, and therapeutic properties. The market's expansion is further fueled by increasing awareness of natural and plant-based ingredients, along with rising applications in dietary supplements and functional foods.

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research –, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bromelain Market (Bromelain-Markt), valued at US$ 349.4 Mn in 2023, is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. Expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2034, the market is projected to surpass US$ 755.0 Mn by the end of 2034 . The rising demand for natural enzymes in pharmaceuticals, food, and cosmetics drives this robust growth trajectory.

The bromelain market is experiencing steady growth, driven by its increasing applications in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and other industries. Bromelain, a natural enzyme extracted from pineapples, is prized for its anti-inflammatory, digestive, and therapeutic properties. The demand for natural and plant-based ingredients across various industries has significantly boosted the bromelain market.

This report highlights key growth drivers, market segmentation, strategies by leading players, industry trends, and future prospects of the bromelain market.

Get a Detailed PDF Brochure to Explore the Future of the Bromelain Market -





Market Overview:

Bromelain is widely used for its medicinal and functional benefits. In the food and beverage sector, it serves as a natural meat tenderizer and flavor enhancer. In pharmaceuticals, bromelain is known for its anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. The cosmetics industry leverages bromelain for its exfoliating and skin-rejuvenating capabilities. The increasing consumer inclination toward natural and organic products is propelling the demand for bromelain globally.

The market is further driven by ongoing research into the potential health benefits of bromelain, such as its role in immune modulation, cardiovascular health, and wound healing.

Key Players and Strategies:

Key emerging players in the bromelain market include ENZYBEL GROUP (a part of Natix S.A.), Hong Mao Biochemicals Co., Ltd., Nanning Pangbo Bioengineering Co., Ltd., Guangxi Nanning Javely Biological Products Co., Ltd., Challenge Bioproducts Co., Ltd., Enzyme Development Corporation, Enzyme Technology (Pty) Ltd., Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited, and Bio-gen Extracts Pvt. Ltd.

Leading companies in the bromelain market focus on expanding their product portfolios, improving production efficiency, and targeting high-growth regions.



Enzyme Technologies: Known for its high-purity bromelain products tailored for pharmaceutical and food applications.

Creative Enzymes: Focuses on developing innovative bromelain formulations for various industries, emphasizing quality and reliability.

Hong Mao Biochemicals Co., Ltd.: A key player providing bromelain for the pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors, leveraging its advanced extraction technologies. Pangbo Enzyme: Offers a wide range of enzyme products, including bromelain, catering to global demand with a focus on sustainability.

Strategies include:



Partnerships with pharmaceutical and food companies to develop specialized bromelain products.

Investments in research and development to explore new applications of bromelain. Expansion into emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where demand for natural ingredients is growing rapidly.

Get Customized Market Analysis and Insights Designed for Your Business -

Key Growth Drivers:

Consumers' growing preference for clean-label, plant-based, and organic products has significantly increased bromelain adoption.Bromelain's proven anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and digestive properties are driving its demand in pharmaceutical formulations.The use of bromelain as a natural meat tenderizer and functional ingredient in beverages is expanding due to its health benefits and natural origin.Bromelain's exfoliating and anti-aging properties are increasingly used in skincare formulations, driving demand in the beauty industry.Bromelain's potential in improving digestion, boosting immunity, and managing inflammation is attracting attention from health-conscious consumers.Studies on bromelain's therapeutic effects, including its anti-cancer and cardiovascular benefits, are opening new avenues for its applications.

Opportunities in the Bromelain Market:



Expansion in Dietary Supplements:

Increasing health consciousness and demand for functional supplements present opportunities for bromelain in the nutraceutical sector.

Rise of Vegan and Plant-Based Products:

Bromelain, as a natural and vegan-friendly enzyme, aligns with the growing demand for plant-based solutions.

Growth in the Cosmetics Industry:

Rising demand for organic and effective skincare products boosts bromelain's use in exfoliants and anti-aging creams.

Pharmaceutical Innovation:

Bromelain's potential for wound healing, inflammation management, and cancer treatment offers significant opportunities for pharmaceutical applications. Emerging Markets:

Growing economies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America provide untapped markets for bromelain-based products in food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.

Industry Trends:



Shift Toward Sustainable Production:

Manufacturers are adopting eco-friendly extraction and production methods to meet sustainability goals.

Integration with Other Enzymes:

Bromelain is being combined with enzymes like papain and trypsin in pharmaceutical formulations for enhanced therapeutic effects.

Clean-Label Trends:

The demand for products with simple, natural ingredients has increased bromelain's popularity in food and beverage applications.

Focus on High-Purity Bromelain:

Companies are developing high-purity bromelain products for sensitive applications like pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Innovative Delivery Forms:

Bromelain is now available in various forms such as capsules, powders, and liquid formulations, catering to diverse consumer preferences.

Market Segmentation

By Source:



Stem Bromelain Fruit Bromelain

By Application:



Food & Beverages: Meat tenderizers, functional drinks.

Pharmaceuticals: Anti-inflammatory drugs, digestive aids.

Cosmetics: Exfoliants, skin rejuvenators. Others: Animal feed, dietary supplements.

By Region:



North America: High demand for supplements and pharmaceuticals.

Europe: Strong focus on clean-label and natural products.

Asia-Pacific: Rapid growth in food and healthcare applications. Rest of the World: Emerging markets with growing adoption .

Buy This Premium Research Report Now to Get Detailed Analysis:

Future Market Prospects:

Factors driving this growth include:



Increasing use of bromelain in functional foods and beverages.

Expanding pharmaceutical applications, including inflammation management and cancer research.

Rising demand for natural and organic cosmetic ingredients. Growing consumer awareness of bromelain's health benefits.

Emerging economies are expected to play a crucial role in the market's growth, driven by increasing health consciousness and demand for natural solutions.

The bromelain market is on a growth trajectory, supported by its versatile applications across food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Its natural origin and multiple health benefits make bromelain a sought-after ingredient in industries focused on clean-label, sustainable, and functional products.

Companies investing in research, sustainable practices, and innovative product development will be well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for bromelain. By targeting emerging markets and leveraging the clean-label trend, businesses can unlock new growth opportunities in this dynamic market.

Explore Latest Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:



India Animal Healthcare Market – It is projected to grow at a whopping CAGR of 11.5% from 2024 to 2034 and reach more than US$ 2.0 Bn by the end of 2034. Nephropathic Cystinosis Treatment Market – It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2034 and reach more than US$ 744.3 Mn by 2034.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research , a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact :

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free : 866-552-3453

Website:

Email: ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog | YouTube