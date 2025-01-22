Metals & Mining Top 5 (Brazil, China, India, Mexico, South Africa) Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2024: Market Value And Volumes, And Forecast To 2028
Date
1/22/2025 10:16:21 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metals & mining Top 5 Emerging Markets industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Emerging 5 Metals & Mining industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value and volume, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.
Key Highlights
These countries contributed $2,142,359.5 million to the global metals & mining industry in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $2,437,189.7 million in 2028, with a CAGR of 2.6% over the 2023-28 period. Within the metals & mining industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $1,611,806.6 million in 2023. This was followed by India and Brazil with a value of $3,32,491.4 and $97.35 billion, respectively. China is expected to lead the metals & mining industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $1,853,307.9 million in 2028, followed by India and Brazil with expected values of $365,021.5 and $108,803.2 million, respectively.
Scope
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the emerging five metals & mining industry Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five metals & mining industry Leading company profiles reveal details of key metals & mining industry players' emerging five operations and financial performance Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the emerging five metals & mining industry with five year forecasts by both value and volume Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country
Reasons to Buy
What was the size of the emerging five metals & mining industry by value in 2023? What will be the size of the emerging five metals & mining industry in 2028? What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five metals & mining industry ? How has the industry performed over the last five years? What are the main segments that make up the emerging five metals & mining industry ?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1. What is this report about?
1.2. Who is the target reader?
1.3. How to use this report
1.4. Definitions
2 Top 5 Emerging Countries Metals & Mining
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Metals & Mining in South Africa
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Metals & Mining in Brazil
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.1. Country data
7 Metals & Mining in China
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
8 Macroeconomic Indicators
8.1. Country data
9 Metals & Mining in India
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Market Data
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.4. Market outlook
9.5. Five forces analysis
10 Macroeconomic Indicators
10.1. Country data
11 Metals & Mining in Mexico
11.1. Market Overview
11.2. Market Data
11.3. Market Segmentation
11.4. Market outlook
11.5. Five forces analysis
12 Macroeconomic Indicators
12.1. Country data
13 Company Profiles
13.1. Barrick Gold Corp
13.2. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
13.3. Teck Resources Ltd
13.4. First Quantum Minerals Ltd
13.5. Eramet SA
13.6. ArcelorMittal SA
13.7. Grupo Celsa
13.8. Riva Group
13.9. ThyssenKrupp AG
13.10. RWE Power AG
13.11. Norsk Hydro ASA
13.12. Arvedi Group
13.13. Marcegaglia Steel SpA
13.14. Nippon Steel Corp
13.15. JFE Holdings Inc
13.16. Nittetsu Mining Co Ltd
13.17. Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd
13.18. Siberian Coal Energy Co
13.19. Severstal
13.20. MMC Norilsk Nickel
13.21. United Company RUSAL Plc
13.22. Rio Tinto
13.23. Antofagasta Plc
13.24. AngloGold Ashanti plc
13.25. Anglo American Plc
13.26. Nucor Corp
13.27. Peabody Energy Corp
13.28. Newmont Corp
13.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc
13.30. Grupo Mexico SAB de CV
13.31. Industrias Penoles SAB de CV
13.32. Southern Copper Corp
13.33. Fresnillo Plc
13.34. Vale SA
13.35. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
13.36. Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd
13.37. Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd
13.38. Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd
13.39. China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd
13.40. Coal India Ltd
13.41. Vedanta Ltd
13.42. Tata Steel Ltd
13.43. NMDC Ltd
13.44. Sibanye Stillwater Ltd
13.45. Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd
13.46. Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd
13.47. Northam Platinum Holdings Ltd
13.48. BHP Group Ltd
13.49. Glencore Plc
13.50. POSCO Holdings Inc
13.51. South32 Ltd
13.52. Fortescue Ltd
13.53. Van Merksteijn International BV
13.54. Nyrstar NV
13.55. HKS Scrap Metals BV
13.56. Alcoa Corp
13.57. Acerinox SA
