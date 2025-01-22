Packaged Water Global Industry Almanac 2024: Top-Line Qualitative And Quantitative Summary, Competitive Pressures, Competitive Landscape 2018-2028
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaged Water Global industry Almanac" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Packaged Water industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2018-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
The packaged water market consists of retail sale packaged water. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2023 exchange rates.
The global Packaged water market had total revenues of $223.71 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% between 2018 and 2023. Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2.9% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 287.52 billion liters in 2023.
The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 7.6% for the five-year period 2023-28, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $322.00 billion by the end of 2028.
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global packaged water market Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global packaged water market Leading company profiles reveal details of key packaged water market players' global operations and financial performance Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global packaged water market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
What was the size of the global packaged water market by value in 2023? What will be the size of the global packaged water market in 2028? What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global packaged water market? How has the market performed over the last five years? Who are the top competitors in the global packaged water market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Market volume
1.4. Market volume forecast
1.5. Geography segmentation
1.6. Market share
1.7. Competitive landscape
2 Introduction
2.1. What is this report about?
2.2. Who is the target reader?
2.3. How to use this report
2.4. Definitions
3 Global Packaged Water
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
Company Profiles
ALMA Group SAS aQuelle Asahi Group Holdings Ltd Bisleri International Pvt Ltd BlueTriton Brands Inc Calidad Pascual SAU Carlsberg A/S China Resources Enterprise Ltd Clover SA Pty Ltd Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc Danone SA Ferrarelle SpA Flamin Mineracao Ltda. Fonti Di Vinadio SPA Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd Genossenschaft Migros Ostschweiz Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co KG Grupo Edson Queiroz Grupo Gepp, SAPI de CV Haitai Beverage Co., Ltd. Hassia Mineralquellen GmbH & Co KG Heineken NV Highland Spring Ltd Jeju Province Development Co Jinmailang Beverage Corporate Limited Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Kirin Holdings Co Ltd Loblaw Companies Limited Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co Ltd Nestle SA Nongshim Co Ltd Parle Agro Pvt Ltd PepsiCo Inc Premium Mix Group SL PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk PT Tang Mas Royal Unibrew AS San Benedetto S.p.A. Spadel SA Spendrups Bryggeri AB Suntory Holdings Ltd Tavina SpA The Coca-Cola Co Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp United Soft Drinks B.V. Walmart Inc Yasar Holding AS Zhejiang Nongfushanquan Water Co. Ltd.
CONTACT:
