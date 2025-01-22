Packaged Water Global Industry Almanac 2024: Top-Line Qualitative And Quantitative Summary, Competitive Pressures, Competitive Landscape 2018-2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaged Water Global Almanac" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Packaged Water industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: share, market size (value and volume 2018-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

The packaged water market consists of retail sale packaged water. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2023 exchange rates.

The global Packaged water market had total revenues of $223.71 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% between 2018 and 2023. Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2.9% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 287.52 billion liters in 2023.

The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 7.6% for the five-year period 2023-28, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $322.00 billion by the end of 2028.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Geography segmentation

1.6. Market share

1.7. Competitive landscape

2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions

3 Global Packaged Water

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

