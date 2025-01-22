Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market Set For Strong Growth By 2032, Predicts Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DelveInsight's Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Report provides comprehensive insights into the epidemiology and market dynamics across the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Vulvovaginal Candidiasis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Vulvovaginal Candidiasis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market Report:

. The Vulvovaginal Candidiasis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

. About 75% of women experience Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (VVC) at least once in their lifetime, with around 8% suffering from more than three episodes of VVC per year.

. The highest prevalence of VVC occurs in women aged 25–34 years.

. Women with diabetes, especially those with type 1 diabetes, show a higher prevalence of VVC.

. In February 2024, Mycovia Pharmaceuticals announced the commercial launch of VIVJOA® (oteseconazole) in China by Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals, a new oral azole antifungal for the treatment of severe vulvovaginal candidiasis.

. In January 2024, Cepheid received FDA clearance with CLIA waiver for its Xpert® Xpress MVP multiplex vaginal panel, which provides results for Bacterial Vaginosis (BV), VVC, and Trichomoniasis (TV) within 60 minutes from a single specimen.

. In May 2022, the FDA approved oteseconazole for the treatment of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (RVVC), the first drug of its kind for chronic yeast infections.

. Emerging therapies for VVC include WXSH0102, BGY-1601-VT, and fluconazole.

. Key companies in the VVC space include Scynexis Inc., ProFem GmbH, Karo Pharma AB, Gedea Biotech AB, Padagis LLC, NovaDigm Therapeutics, and others.

Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Overview

Vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), commonly known as a yeast infection, is a fungal infection caused by an overgrowth of Candida species, primarily Candida albicans, in the vaginal area. It affects approximately 75% of women at least once in their lifetime and is characterized by symptoms such as itching, burning, redness, and a thick, white discharge. VVC is particularly prevalent among women aged 25–34, and those with diabetes, especially type 1 diabetes, are at a higher risk. Recurrent cases of VVC, defined as more than four episodes per year, can significantly impact a woman's quality of life. Emerging treatments include antifungal medications like oteseconazole, which has been approved for reducing the incidence of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (RVVC). With an increasing number of treatment options and diagnostic innovations, management of VVC is becoming more accessible, especially with the availability of rapid, point-of-care diagnostic tests.

Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Vulvovaginal Candidiasis market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers Vulvovaginal Candidiasis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Therapies and Key Companies

. WXSH0102: Cisen Pharmaceutical CO., LTD.

. BGY-1601-VT: NEXBIOME THERAPEUTICS/Cisen Pharmaceutical CO., LTD.

. Fluconazole: Cisen Pharmaceutical CO., LTD.

Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market Strengths

. With 75% of women affected by VVC and many experiencing recurrent episodes, the large patient base drives consistent demand for treatments.

. New treatments like oteseconazole for recurrent VVC offer effective solutions, expanding market opportunities.

Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market Opportunities

. Emerging therapies and tailored treatments offer opportunities to improve efficacy and reduce recurrence in VVC patients.

. Rapid diagnostic tools like the Xpert® Xpress MVP enable early detection, providing opportunities for faster treatment and market growth.

Scope of the Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market Report

. Study Period: 2019–2032

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Companies: Scynexis Inc., ProFem GmbH, Karo Pharma AB, Gedea Biotech AB, Padagis LLC, NovaDigm Therapeutics, and others.

. Key Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Therapies: WXSH0102, BGY-1601-VT, and fluconazole.

. Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Therapeutic Assessment: Vulvovaginal Candidiasis current marketed and Vulvovaginal Candidiasis emerging therapies

. Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market Dynamics: Vulvovaginal Candidiasis market drivers and Vulvovaginal Candidiasis market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis

3. SWOT analysis of Vulvovaginal Candidiasis

4. Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Disease Background and Overview

7. Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Vulvovaginal Candidiasis

9. Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Unmet Needs

11. Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Emerging Therapies

12. Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market Drivers

16. Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market Barriers

17. Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Appendix

18. Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

