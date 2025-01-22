Proactive Worldwide Welcomes Dr. Hyon Kim As Associate Director Of HCLS Monitoring

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Proactive Worldwide (PWW), a global leader in competitive and intelligence services, is thrilled to announce that Dr. Hyon Kim has joined the team as Associate Director of HCLS Monitoring. With over 15 years of distinguished experience in the industry, Dr. Kim brings a wealth of client-side insights and expertise that will bolster PWW's growing Healthcare and Life Sciences (HCLS) practice.Dr. Kim holds a PhD and MS in Epidemiology and a BS in Psychology from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. His extensive background in competitive intelligence, market research, and analytics positions him as an ideal leader for PWW's HCLS Monitoring Service Offering. His career includes strategic roles at renowned companies such as Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Lundbeck Inc., Molekule Consulting, and Hospira, Inc., where he spearheaded numerous successful competitive intelligence initiatives, including orchestrating pipeline assets in medical diagnostics at Abbott Laboratories."We are excited to have Dr. Kim join our team," said David Kalinowski, President and Co-founder of Proactive Worldwide. "His expertise across multiple therapeutic areas and his collaborative approach to working with cross-functional teams will be invaluable as we continue to expand and enhance our competitive intelligence services." Dr. Kim's expertise spans therapeutic areas such as CNS, immuno-oncology, gastroenterology, gout, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and biosimilars. His experience in collaborating with strategy, commercial, business development and licensing (BD&L), medical, and regulatory teams will significantly enhance PWW's capabilities in providing comprehensive monitoring solutions."Joining Proactive Worldwide represents an exciting opportunity to contribute to an organization known for its innovative approach to competitive intelligence," said Dr. Kim. "I am eager to lead the HCLS Monitoring team and drive the development of services that provide our clients with actionable insights."As Proactive Worldwide continues to innovate and expand its service offerings, Dr. Kim's appointment underscores the company's commitment to excellence and thought leadership in the competitive intelligence industry.For more information, please visit .About Proactive WorldwideProactive Worldwide (PWW) is a trusted competitive intelligence company with over three decades of expertise and research conducted in 62 countries. PWW empowers business leaders to make confident, strategic decisions by delivering clarity where others see noise. Through our proprietary Return on Competitive Intelligence(ROCI) framework, we provide customized, measurable insights that drive real business impact. Our PWWDiscoveryTM methodology combines an end-to-end discovery process, AI and secondary search tools, and expert human intelligence to uncover unique, actionable intelligence. By helping clients think strategically, act decisively, and achieve measurable results, PWW delivers intelligence that creates a true competitive edge to help clients stay Out in Front

