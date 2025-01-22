Maropost Accelerates Unified Commerce Launch With The Addition Of Two Industry Leaders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Maropost, the Unified Commerce leader for fast-growing brands, announced a significant expansion of its C-suite with Peter Messana joining as President and Chief Operating Officer and Jason Ferrara stepping in as Chief Marketing Officer.

Under Messana and Ferrara's direction, Maropost will accelerate the delivery of core functionality that unifies commerce, marketing, and helpdesk solutions, converting browsers to buyers and driving merchant growth.

Mid-market merchants are drowning in disconnected software . What started as a few essential tools has exploded into dozens of fragmented systems, each solving one problem while creating two more. Maropost's Unified Platform cuts through this complexity, bringing marketing and commerce together in one seamless solution.

"At Maropost, we're reinventing the commerce tech stack," said Maropost CEO Ross Andrew Paquette. "Peter and Jason's track record of successful business growth and customer obsession makes them ideal leaders for our next stage of growth."

With deep ecommerce and SaaS experience, Peter Messana has led multiple ecommerce and tech organizations through record-breaking growth, boosting customer focus while driving brand awareness. As CEO of Searchspring, he integrated three companies, achieved a 22% increase in revenue, and elevated customer satisfaction, boosting the company's Net Promoter Score from 0 to 40.

Jason Ferrara, a veteran tech executive and go-to-market strategist, has a proven record of driving growth for SaaS companies, including Full Circle Insights, Searchspring, and OutMatch. With expertise in scaling high-growth businesses, he played a key role in four exits. Ferrara's talent for aligning sales, marketing, and customer strategies has consistently fueled growth. The newly expanded executive team is fast-tracking Maropost's revolutionary Unified Commerce platform. By uniting once disjointed tools-from ecommerce and retail to marketing automation and customer support-mid-market merchants gain complete control of their operations while eliminating costly tech stacks and blind spots in their customer journeys.

About Maropost

Maropost revolutionizes commerce technology by unifying the essential tools mid-market merchants need to operate, grow, and compete. By combining real-time commerce, marketing, and service data into holistic customer profiles, we empower business leaders and front-line teams to make smarter, faster decisions that drive conversion and elevate the customer experience.

More than 5,000 global commerce brands trust Maropost, including Blue Bell Creameries, Draper James, Luxottica, Sandro Paris, Scripps Media, UNTUCKit, and Victoria Beckham. Being customer-obsessed earned us a spot on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list and repeat "high performer" recognition on G2's leaderboard. Learn more at maropost .

