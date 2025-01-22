OIC Secretary General Offers Condolences To Turkiye Over Resort Fire Tragedy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussein Taha expressed Wednesday his sincere condolences to the and people of Turkiye following the tragic fire that broke out at a hotel in the Kartalkaya Resort in Bolu Province, northwest Turkey, inflicting several fatalities and injuries.

In a statement, Taha conveyed his deep sympathy to the families of the and wished a speedy recovery to those in the devastating incident.

The OIC Secretary General reiterated the organization's unwavering solidarity with Turkey during this difficult time.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that the fire, which occurred early Tuesday morning, claimed the lives of 76 individuals, with 51 others wounded. (end)

fn







MENAFN22012025000071011013ID1109118136