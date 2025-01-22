Defense Min. Discusses Strengthening Military Cooperation With UAE Deputy Chief Of Staff

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud on Wednesday met with the Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, Major General Sheikh Ahmad bin Tahnoon Al-Nahyan, discussing ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the military field.

In a statement, the of Defense said that Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf received Major General Sheikh Ahmad bin Tahnoon Al-Nahyan as part of his official visit to the country. The talks focused on enhancing cooperation between the two nations.

This visit is part of the distinguished relationship between the armed forces of both countries, aimed at bolstering defense cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief of Staff of the Kuwaiti Army, Major General Pilot Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Matar Al-Neyadi, and several senior officers and leaders from both sides. (end)

