PLANESENSE AND JETFLY PARTNER TO BENEFIT CLIENTS

Premier fractional program operators PlaneSense, based in the U.S. for 30 years, and Jetfly, based in Europe for 25 years, are partnering to provide enhanced service to clients.

Fractional Share Owners to have Access to Both Fleets

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier fractional program operators PlaneSense, based in the U.S. for 30 years, and Jetfly, based in Europe for 25 years, are partnering to provide enhanced service to clients. Share owners in each program will be able to use their flight hours to fly on the other program's fleet beginning April 1, 2025. The two companies are highly regarded for providing distinguished private flight programs. Collectively, they operate nearly 100 fractionally owned Pilatus PC-12 turboprops and PC-24 jets, offering exceptional expertise and service to clients on both continents.

"This collaboration is a tremendous value-add for our clients," says George Antoniadis, President and CEO, PlaneSense, Inc. "Enhancing our program with distinctive benefits such as this is aligned with our constant drive over the last 30 years to improve our service. We have come to know Jetfly well over the years and we share the same values on safety, service, and aircraft maintenance. I am confident PlaneSense share owners will be in good hands while traveling in Europe."

Premier private flight operators PlaneSense and Jetfly partnering to provide enhanced service to US and Europe clients.

"Together, we are not only strengthening our offer but also building on a shared commitment to excellence," adds Cédric Lescop, CEO, Jetfly. "This partnership marks the beginning of a new chapter in the exceptional experiences we aim to offer to our owners, while maintaining the same high standards. We look forward to the mutual success ahead."

The collaboration between the two programs will provide clients with a seamless process for using their fractional hours to fly on the other side of the Atlantic. To simplify and streamline the process for clients, flight reservations and billing processes will remain with their respective programs.

Jetfly is a European leader in business aviation, focusing on the Pilatus PC-12, Pilatus PC-24. With a fractional fleet of 26 PC-12 turboprops and 13 PC-24 jets, reaching over 3,000 airports and airfields across Europe, Jetfly provides a safe and reliable service with guaranteed availability of an aircraft 365 days a year. Aircraft operated by Jetfly are cost-efficient while offering some of the lowest carbon emissions in the industry. Headquartered in Luxembourg, the company employs 500 aviation professionals, including 250 Jetfly trained pilots. Today, Jetfly counts more than 400 aircraft owners within their fractional program. For more information about the Jetfly fractional program, visit .

PlaneSense has been a trusted provider of private flight solutions since 1995. It was ranked the top U.S. lift provider for Overall Satisfaction, Customer Service, and Value for Price Paid by Business Jet Traveler Magazine's 2024 survey. Founded with the goal of providing a more intelligent way to fly privately, the program offers its share owners exceptional aviation expertise and a proven commitment to safety, service, and excellence. It is one of only a few operators worldwide to be awarded the ARGUS Platinum Elite ranking for Safety. PlaneSense operates the largest U.S. commercial fleet of Pilatus aircraft, which currently includes 46 PC-12 turboprops and 16 PC-24 jets. In addition to its new partnership with Jetfly for European flights, PlaneSense serves the continental U.S., Canada, Bermuda, the Bahamas, the Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico. Among the program's many benefits, share owners enjoy guaranteed access, an expertly maintained fleet, and no blackout dates or hidden fees. For more information about the PlaneSense ® fractional program, visit .

