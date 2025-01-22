$3.5 Trillion Metals & Mining Global Industry Guide 2019-2023 & 2024-2028
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metals & mining Global industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global metals & mining industry recorded revenues of $3.50 trillion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% between 2018 and 2023.
The production volume increased with a CAGR of 1.6% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 12,969,998.3 thousand Tonnes in accounted for a 72.6% share of the global metal and mining industry in 2023 followed by Europe with an 11.2% share.
Global Metals & Mining industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value and volume, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry .
Key Highlights
Metals & mining market includes aluminum, steel, iron ore, coal, base metals, and precious metals. Market volume represents production volume and market value is calculated by multiplying market volume with production price. Aluminum segment includes the production of primary aluminum. Recycled aluminum is not included in our scope. The steel segment covers the production of crude steel. Iron ore segment encompasses the extraction and production of iron ore from mines, which can be sold directly in the market. Coal segment includes primary coal production including anthracite, bituminous, and lignite. Base metals segment consists of lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and tin. The precious metals segment includes gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. All market data and forecasts are adjusted for inflation and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates.
Scope
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Market volume
1.4. Market volume forecast
1.5. Category segmentation
1.6. Geography segmentation
1.7. Competitive landscape
2 Introduction
2.1. What is this report about?
2.2. Who is the target reader?
2.3. How to use this report
2.4. Definitions
3 Global Metals & Mining
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
Competitive Landscape
Competitive Landscape
