$3.5 Trillion Metals & Mining Global Industry Guide 2019-2023 & 2024-2028

The global metals & mining industry recorded revenues of $3.50 trillion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% between 2018 and 2023.

The production volume increased with a CAGR of 1.6% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 12,969,998.3 thousand Tonnes in accounted for a 72.6% share of the global metal and mining industry in 2023 followed by Europe with an 11.2% share.

Global Metals & Mining industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value and volume, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry .

Key Highlights



Metals & mining market includes aluminum, steel, iron ore, coal, base metals, and precious metals. Market volume represents production volume and market value is calculated by multiplying market volume with production price.

Aluminum segment includes the production of primary aluminum. Recycled aluminum is not included in our scope. The steel segment covers the production of crude steel. Iron ore segment encompasses the extraction and production of iron ore from mines, which can be sold directly in the market. Coal segment includes primary coal production including anthracite, bituminous, and lignite. Base metals segment consists of lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and tin. The precious metals segment includes gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. All market data and forecasts are adjusted for inflation and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates.

Scope



Competitive Landscape



Acerinox SA

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd

Alcoa Corp

Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd

Anglo American Plc

AngloGold Ashanti plc

Antofagasta Plc

ArcelorMittal SA

Arvedi Group

Barrick Gold Corp

BHP Group Ltd

China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd

Coal India Ltd

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Eramet SA

First Quantum Minerals Ltd

Fortescue Ltd

Freeport-McMoRan Inc

Fresnillo Plc

Glencore Plc

Grupo Celsa

Grupo Mexico SAB de CV

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd

HKS Scrap Metals BV

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd

Industrias Penoles SAB de CV

JFE Holdings Inc

Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd

Marcegaglia Steel SpA

MMC Norilsk Nickel

Newmont Corp

Nippon Steel Corp

Nittetsu Mining Co Ltd

NMDC Ltd

Norsk Hydro ASA

Northam Platinum Holdings Ltd

Nucor Corp

Nyrstar NV

Peabody Energy Corp

POSCO Holdings Inc

Rio Tinto

Riva Group

RWE Power AG

Severstal

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd

Siberian Coal Energy Co

South32 Ltd

Southern Copper Corp

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd

Tata Steel Ltd

Teck Resources Ltd

ThyssenKrupp AG

United Company RUSAL Plc

Vale SA

Van Merksteijn International BV

Vedanta Ltd Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd

