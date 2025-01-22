Metals & Mining BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide 2019-2023 & 2024-2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metals & mining BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the metals & mining industry and had a total market value of $222,4510.7 million in 2023. India was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 18.7% over the 2019-23 period.
The BRIC Metals & Mining industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value and volume, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry .
Within the metals & mining industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $1,611,806.6 million in 2023. This was followed by India, Russia and Brazil with a value of $332,491.4, $182,855.4, and $97.35 billion, respectively.
China is expected to lead the metals & mining industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $185,3307.9 million in 2028, followed by India, Russia, Brazil with expected values of $365,021.5, $200,072.6 and $108,803.2 million, respectively.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1. What is this report about?
1.2. Who is the target reader?
1.3. How to use this report
1.4. Definitions
2 BRIC Metals & Mining
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Metals & Mining in Brazil
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Metals & Mining in China
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.1. Country data
7 Metals & Mining in India
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
8 Macroeconomic Indicators
8.1. Country data
9 Metals & Mining in Russia
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Market Data
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.4. Market outlook
9.5. Five forces analysis
10 Macroeconomic Indicators
10.1. Country data
11 Company Profiles
11.1. Barrick Gold Corp
11.2. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
11.3. Teck Resources Ltd
11.4. First Quantum Minerals Ltd
11.5. Eramet SA
11.6. ArcelorMittal SA
11.7. Grupo Celsa
11.8. Riva Group
11.9. ThyssenKrupp AG
11.10. RWE Power AG
11.11. Norsk Hydro ASA
11.12. Arvedi Group
11.13. Marcegaglia Steel SpA
11.14. Nippon Steel Corp
11.15. JFE Holdings Inc
11.16. Nittetsu Mining Co Ltd
11.17. Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd
11.18. Siberian Coal Energy Co
11.19. Severstal
11.20. MMC Norilsk Nickel
11.21. United Company RUSAL Plc
11.22. Rio Tinto
11.23. Antofagasta Plc
11.24. AngloGold Ashanti plc
11.25. Anglo American Plc
11.26. Nucor Corp
11.27. Peabody Energy Corp
11.28. Newmont Corp
11.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc
11.30. Grupo Mexico SAB de CV
11.31. Industrias Penoles SAB de CV
11.32. Southern Copper Corp
11.33. Fresnillo Plc
11.34. Vale SA
11.35. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
11.36. Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd
11.37. Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd
11.38. Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd
11.39. China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd
11.40. Coal India Ltd
11.41. Vedanta Ltd
11.42. Tata Steel Ltd
11.43. NMDC Ltd
11.44. Sibanye Stillwater Ltd
11.45. Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd
11.46. Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd
11.47. Northam Platinum Holdings Ltd
11.48. BHP Group Ltd
11.49. Glencore Plc
11.50. POSCO Holdings Inc
11.51. South32 Ltd
11.52. Fortescue Ltd
11.53. Van Merksteijn International BV
11.54. Nyrstar NV
11.55. HKS Scrap Metals BV
11.56. Alcoa Corp
11.57. Acerinox SA
CONTACT:
