Bengal Govt Politically Motivated In Seeking Death Penalty For RG Kar Convict: Victim’S Father

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 22 (IANS) West Bengal government's hyperactive approach in seeking the death penalty for the RG Kar case convict is surely motivated, the father of the victim woman doctor said on Wednesday.

The state had moved to Calcutta High Court challenging the verdict of a special court in Kolkata on January 22 sentencing Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment and also seeking the death penalty for the sole convict.

On Wednesday, the victim's father said that although they also want the death penalty for Roy, they feel that the state government's hurried approach to seeking the death penalty at the Calcutta High Court is surely backed by any political intention.

“I fail to understand such a hyperactive approach on the part of the state government. I fail to understand the real game behind it. But surely there is some sort of political motive behind this hyperactive approach,” the victim's father claimed.

Incidentally, his observations in the matter come just hours after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenged the state government's plea seeking a death sentence for Roy and questioned the grounds on which the state government could make such an appeal.

The contention of the CBI counsel was that it is only the CBI, as the sole investigation agency in the matter and the victim's parents, who could move such a plea at a higher court, and not the state government, which is not a party in the case.

Whether the state government's petition on this count will be admissible or not will be heard at the same division bench on January 27.

After the body of the doctor was recovered from a seminar hall within the R.G. Kar premises on the morning of August 9, 2024, the initial investigation was carried out by the Kolkata Police.

It was the Kolkata Police which first arrested Roy. However, after five days of initial investigation by the city police, the charge of the probe into the matter was handed over to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court.