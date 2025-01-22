GOAT HOSPITALITY GROUP ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF LUNASOL LOUNGE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We're thrilled to unveil this upscale lounge-a place where elegance meets innovation, and every detail is designed to offer an unforgettable experience. Miami deserves nothing less," says Derek Gonzalez , founder of Goat Hospitality. "LunaSol is the first of many upcoming projects from Goat aimed at redefining luxury nightlife".

The 125-seat lounge, designed by Carlos Rodriguez of Escala Forma , features sleek and stylish banquette seating with two main bars. The architecture plays with the interplay of light and shadow, creating a dynamic environment that feels alive throughout the day and into the night. The ascending layout introduces an element of discovery, guiding guests through a multi-level journey punctuated by treehouse-inspired dining nooks. These elevated, cocoon-like spaces provide intimate moments of privacy while maintaining a visual connection to the central area, fostering a sense of shared yet personal exploration.

This upscale and chic venue exudes modern elegance with its striking rock wall, creating a natural yet sophisticated focal point. As the evening progresses, LunaSol undergoes a transformation. The space shifts into a vibrant nightlife venue, with the DJ becoming the maestro of an immersive ceremony. Lighting design plays a pivotal role in this transition, emulating the dynamic energy of a live concert. Strategically placed fixtures and programmed effects create a pulsating rhythm of illumination, enveloping guests in a sensory journey.

At the heart of LunaSol lies a luxurious collaboration with Armand de Brignac , Ace of Spades, seamlessly integrated into the design to evoke the exclusivity and sophistication of the brand. The lounge area is poised with a striking display case designed with a residential sensibility. This feature aids in bringing warmth and approachability to its opulent presentation. This custom feature serves as the room's centerpiece, standing like a jewel within this rustic environment.

The curated entertainment program is crafted to captivate, inspire, and ignite the night with sultry rhythms. Featuring an Afro Latin house concept, it offers an electrifying blend of high-energy beats and an alluring nightlife atmosphere. With world-class DJs and performers, we deliver a dynamic, sexy sound that elevates the entire experience. Guests will be able to experience a full journey of dining, while having a memorable experience, ensuring each visit feels like a special occasion.

Goat Hospitality has partnered with award winning Chef Donatella Arpaia , to develop a menu for LunaSol that intertwines her unique ability to connect tradition and innovation to create new expressions of Italian cuisine. Arpaia, who grew up in the coastal regions of Puglia and Naples, Italy, will bring her insatiable passion for food and a desire to share the authentic tastes of her heritage to LunaSol. The menu, crafted by the bestselling cookbook author and television personality, utilizes high-quality, locally sourced ingredients for dishes such as Tella Bella Black Truffle Neapolitan Pizza with ricotta, pecorino romano, olive oil, and topped with black truffle shavings; Salmon Tartare Brioche with butter soft salmon and briny caviar; and Wagyu Steak that is served table side sizzling on a hot stone.

"I couldn't be more excited to be partnering with Goat Hospitality to bring my culinary vision to LunaSol and to the Wynwood neighborhood," said Arpaia. "Miami has been my home for several years now and my beautiful surroundings and Italian heritage inspire my cooking everyday. I am looking forward to showcasing that passion inside what is sure to be the hottest spot in town." Arpaia is a James Beard Award winner, a regular guest and judge on The Food Network and the chef owner of Noma Beach at Redfish in Coral Gables, Florida.

LunaSol's sleek and intimate bar sets the scene for enjoying must-have beverage offerings. Guests can also sip on selections from the restaurant's wide variety of cocktails, wines, and beers. Award-winning mixologist and co-founder of the Caribbean Bartender Society Kevin Rodriguez built out a unique craft beverage program that includes speciality cocktails like the Cenote Sky with London Dry Gin, Hypnotiq, Passion Fruit Puree, and Lemongrass; The Pirate of the Moon with Captain Morgan, Cranberry Juice, Grapefruit Juice, Armand de Brignac Champagne; The Secret Garden with Havana White Rum 3 Años, Havana Dark Rum 7 Años, White Wine, Pineapple Juice, Pear Juice, Almonds, Condensed Milk; and Miami Kir Royale with sparkling wine, cassis liqueur, raspberry puree, miraculous foamer, and edible flowers in a coupe glass.

LunaSol, spanning over 5,000-square-feet, is located at 158 NW 24th Street, Miami, Florida 33127. The restaurant is open Thursday through Sunday from 8pm to 3am with valet services. For reservations and additional details visit and follow on Instagram @lunasol .

About Goat Hospitality Group: Goat Hospitality Group stands as a paragon of hospitality excellence, committed to enriching communities through unparalleled service and innovation. Goat Hospitality continues to redefine the boundaries of culinary and entertainment excellence. As Goat Hospitality Group prepares for the upcoming launch of LunaSol and Mia Steakhouse and Lounge by Akira Back, it embarks on a journey to expand beyond South Florida, captivating markets both nationally and internationally.

