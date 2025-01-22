The Health Alliance Launches New Bird Flu Assay For Human Diagnostics.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The United States is currently grappling with a significant outbreak of avian influenza A (H5N1), commonly known as bird flu, which has led to substantial impacts on both public and the economy.

First Severe Human Case in the U.S.

On December 18, 2024, the Centers for Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the first severe human case of H5N1 in the United States. The patient, an older adult from Louisiana, was exposed to sick and dead birds in backyard flocks and is currently hospitalized in critical condition. Despite this development, the CDC maintains that the immediate public health risk remains low, with no evidence of person-to-person transmission.

Economic Impact: Record-High Egg Prices

The outbreak has severely affected the poultry industry, leading to a significant reduction in the supply of laying hens. This shortage has driven wholesale egg prices to unprecedented levels, with large eggs costing $5.57 per dozen in the Midwest and $8.85 in California. Consumers are facing increased costs, with the average retail price of eggs reaching over $3.60 per dozen in November. The situation is exacerbated by the holiday season's demand and ongoing inflationary pressures.

State of Emergency in California

In response to the escalating situation, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on December 18, 2024. This declaration aims to provide government agencies with the necessary resources and flexibility to respond effectively to the outbreak, which has impacted dairy herds and led to illnesses among people in the state. The state of emergency facilitates increased monitoring and coordinated efforts to contain the virus and keep the public informed.

Broader Implications and Concerns

The H5N1 virus has demonstrated the ability to infect a broader range of species, including mammals such as dairy cows and seals, raising concerns about its potential to adapt further. While human infections remain rare and primarily linked to direct contact with infected animals, the recent severe case underscores the need for vigilance. Health experts emphasize the importance of preventive measures, including the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) when handling birds, thorough handwashing, and avoiding the consumption of raw or undercooked animal products.

The current bird flu outbreak presents multifaceted challenges, affecting public health, the economy, and animal populations. While the immediate risk to the general public is considered low, ongoing monitoring, preventive measures, and coordinated responses are essential to mitigate the impact and prevent further spread of the virus outbreak.

SOURCE The Health Alliance

