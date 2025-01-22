Arena Investors, LP Announces Commercial Timberland Joint Venture With Ridge Financial Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridge Group LLC ("RFG"), a leading firm specializing in the of large hardwood timberland assets, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with funds managed by Arena Investors, LP ("Arena"), to form a new strategic joint venture (the "JV") focused on the acquisition, development and restoration of high-quality timberland properties in the United States. The JV is closing its first timber acquisition and is seeking to capitalize on a robust pipeline of proprietary acquisition targets.

This joint venture combines Arena's proprietary investment approach and successful track record across the natural resource sectors with RFG's deep expertise in commercial timberland management and unique sourcing capabilities. Arena's Natural Resources platform originates investments within the oil and natural gas, agriculture, chemicals, metals and mining, power and utilities, renewables and timber industries. The joint venture is actively seeking acquisition opportunities within the timber and resource management sectors with an emphasis on mature hardwood species.

RFG President and CEO Sage Hirschy stated, "We are excited for this partnership with Arena. This will enable us to bring the opportunity of land ownership to outdoor enthusiasts who share our passion across the United States."

Greg White, Managing Director of Natural Resources at Arena said, "The formation of this differentiated platform in the commercial timber markets is a significant milestone for Arena. My colleagues and I are thrilled about the joint venture with Sage Hirschy and his team."

Advisors

Impact Capital Group LLC acted as financial advisor to RFG. Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP is serving as RFG's legal counsel on the transaction.

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC is serving as Arena's legal counsel on the transaction.

About Ridge Financial Group:

Ridge Financial Group acquires, develops, and sells timberland properties, producing current cash flows from the harvesting of timber. Harvested properties are subsequently sold in subdivided parcels developed for hunting and other recreational uses.

About Arena Investors, LP:

Arena Investors, a subsidiary of Arena Investor Group holdings, is an institutional asset manager founded in partnership with The Westaim Corporation (TSXV: WED). With approximately $3.5 billion of invested and committed assets under management as of December 31, 2024, and a team of over 180 employees in offices globally, Arena provides creative solutions for those seeking capital across all corporate, real estate, and structured finance investment areas, at all levels of the capital structure, and in all developed markets, alongside operational capabilities to manage and improve businesses. The firm brings individuals with decades of experience, a track record of comfort with complexity, the ability to deliver within time constraints, and the flexibility to engage in transactions and business operations that cannot be addressed by banks and other conventional financial institutions. See for more information.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ridge Financial:

Sage Hirschy

President and Chief Executive Officer

228 N. Park Avenue, Suite

Winter Park, Florida 32789

407.353.4819

[email protected]

Prosek Partners:

Joshua Clarkson

[email protected]

Arena Investors:

Greg White

Managing Director, Natural Resources

201 S. Biscayne Blvd, 28th Floor

Miami, Florida 33131

212. 257.4187

[email protected]

SOURCE Arena Investors

