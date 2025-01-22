Zappix Reports 250% Increase In Digital Self-Service Usage During 2024 Holiday Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Zappix, a leader in AI-powered platforms, reported a 250% rise in retail Digital Self-Service use this holiday season, showcasing digital solutions' impact on customer experiences, call reduction, and support efficiency.

- Yossi Abraham, President and CEO of ZappixBURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zappix , a leader in AI-Powered Digital Engagement Platforms, announced a significant 250% increase in Digital Self-Service usage among its retail clients during the holiday season. This surge underscores digital self-service solutions' critical role in enhancing customer experiences, deflecting calls from contact centers, and driving efficiency in support processes.Zappix's Digital Self-Service and Visual IVR solutions are designed to deliver effective and intuitive customer support, automating tasks such as order tracking, returns processing, FAQs, and more. These tools provide rapid resolutions and effectively handle routine inquiries, reducing the need for agent intervention and lowering average handling time. By ensuring seamless and effective user interactions and delivering high containment rates, Zappix solutions help retailers optimize operations during peak periods.“We've seen a significant rise in self-service adoption this year and are proud to support our clients through the holiday season,” said Yossi Abraham, President & CEO of Zappix.“By empowering customers to resolve their issues independently, we've helped our clients enhance customer experiences, reduce costs, and maintain efficiency during peak demand.”Retailers leveraging Zappix's innovative solutions benefit from:-Cost Savings: Reduced workload for agents through call deflection and automation of routine inquiries.-Improved Efficiency: Streamlined operations during peak periods of high call volume.-Enhanced CX: 24/7 Digital Self-Service and Visual IVR options that empower customers with fast resolutions and ensure successful user journeys.For more information on how Zappix is transforming customer engagement, visit .About ZappixZappix provides an AI-Powered Digital Engagement Platform. Zappix transforms the user journey during customer service interactions – engaging through Digital Outreach, deflecting inbound inquiries using Digital Self-service (Visual IVR), and optimizing agents' activities using Digital Agent Assist.The cloud-based platform enables workflow automation, rapid developments, and integration to back-end systems and provides an actionable Analytics Suite. The Zappix solution provides significant benefits and ROI: reducing costs by increasing containment rates for contact centers, improving customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), creating new revenue opportunities using targeted promotional banners, and automating revenue-generating use cases.To learn more about Zappix, go toContactZappix, Inc....(781) 739-2770Shannon Colbert...

