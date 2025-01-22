Vantiq House At Davos: Redefining Real-Time Solutions For Global Crises

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantiq is pleased to invite you to the Vantiq House during the World Economic Forum for an exclusive opportunity to explore how real-time intelligence and generative AI are addressing the world's most critical challenges.

What : The Vantiq House – An exclusive opportunity to connect with global leaders and decision-makers, engage in actionable discussions, and experience transformative solutions addressing the world's most critical challenges firsthand.

When :



Innovation Showcase & Networking : 1:00 PM – 5:30 PM Sunset Champagne Reception : 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Where : Vantiq House , Tanzbühlstrasse 9, Davos Platz

Why You Should Attend :



Experience Groundbreaking Innovations : Discover how Vantiq's generative AI platform is delivering life-saving, real-time solutions for disaster response, healthcare, public safety, and energy resilience.

Engage in Strategic Dialogues : Join conversations with global leaders about leveraging cutting-edge technologies to address pressing challenges like wildfires, public health emergencies, and energy crises.

Preparedness Led by Visionary Leaders: CEO Marty Sprinzen , CHO Ryan Vega , and Nick Bray CBE – will demonstrate how advanced AI-powered systems enable governments and organizations to anticipate, adapt and act decisively in the face of escalating global challenges. Build High-Impact Partnerships : Network with policymakers, executives and innovators who are shaping the future of resilience and preparedness.

Why This Matters :

The Vantiq House provides a platform for global leaders to witness actionable solutions that address today's most urgent crises. This is an unparalleled opportunity to explore how cutting-edge technologies are reshaping industries and governments to better prepare for an uncertain future.

Note to Editors: For additional information about Vantiq's participation at the World Economic Forum and the Vantiq House, please refer to the following resources:



Vantiq at Davos Overview :

About Vantiq :

Press Inquiries : Maria Brown, [email protected]

