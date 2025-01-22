Automation Anywhere's AI Agents Power Pwc India's Intelligent Spend Management Suite (ISMS)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere Inc.(AAI), the world's leading Agentic Process Automation (APA) platform, and PwC India strengthened their partnership by integrating advanced Agentic AI capabilities from Automation Anywhere into PwC India's proprietary Intelligent Spend Management Suite (ISMS).

PwC India's Intelligent Spend Management Suite (ISMS) is an Agentic AI designed to transform the way businesses manage their spend and run their payable operations. This product leverages the power of Generative AI agents which will now be powered by Automation Anywhere. This will give ISMS specific capabilities to drive intelligent buying decisions, execute touchless account payables and enhance critical outcomes.

This modular, Agentic AI platform allows API integrations with existing systems to greatly improve operational efficiency, transparency and insights for better decisions.

In 2024, Automation Anywhere announced a strategic partnership with PwC India to develop Generative AI-driven solutions aimed at transforming key business operations. The integration of Automation Anywhere's advanced Agentic AI capabilities into PwC India's Intelligent Spend Management Suite (ISMS) marks a significant milestone in the collaboration.

Commenting on the announcement with Automation Anywhere, Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India said , "The integration of Automation Anywhere's advanced Agentic AI capabilities into PwC India's Intelligent Spend Management Suite represents a step forward in addressing some of the most pressing challenges faced by businesses today. By combining our deep industry insights, AI & Tech expertise and domain understanding with Automation Anywhere's Agentic AI platform, we are empowering organizations across sectors to drive efficiency, enhance decision-making, and unlock greater value in their spend and payable operations."

Joe Atkinson, PwC's Global Chief AI Officer added, "Agentic AI is a step-change in the AI revolution, one that is going to play a significant role in the business model reinvention of enterprises globally. AI is starting to disrupt value chains across whole industries, and with ISMS value realization for businesses becomes real. I'm excited to see the collaboration between us and Automation Anywhere."

"Our industry-leading Agentic Process Automation platform has the unparalleled ability to drive actions by solving real world customer problems with GenAI. We recognize PwC India's market potential that will significantly increase the deployment of AI Agents aiding in a strategic long-term vision to deliver superior business outcomes for our customers," said Ankur Kothari, Chief Operating Officer, Automation Anywhere.

Manpreet Singh Ahuja, Chief Digital Officer and Partner, PwC India said, "PwC India's Intelligent Spend Management Suite which leverages Agentic AI, is an example of our commitment to move AI from experimentation to enterprise grade deployments. This product addresses a key business challenge: making payables management smarter and more efficient. Working with Automation anywhere, we will be able bring collective expertise of both enterprises to solve client challenges."

Key features of PwC India's Intelligent Spend Management Suite (ISMS) include:



Generative AI agents for advanced process insights, validation and executing actions

Modular design for seamless integration with existing systems

API-first architecture for faster implementation and scalability Strong underlying layer of data, validations, and workflow implementations

The combined efforts of Automation Anywhere with PwC India is poised to develop breakthrough solutions that will revolutionize the way of working across several business verticals.

About Automation Anywhere Inc

Automation Anywhere is the world's leading Agentic Process Automation (APA) Platform that puts AI to work across organizations. The company's platform is powered with specialized AI, generative AI and offers process discovery, RPA, AI agents, end-to-end process orchestration, document processing and analytics, with a security and governance-first approach. Automation Anywhere empowers organizations worldwide to unleash productivity gains, improve customer experiences and create new revenue streams. The company is guided by its vision to fuel the future of work by unleashing human potential through Agentic AI-powered automation. Learn more at

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We're a network of firms in 152 countries with over 327,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in Assurance, Advisory and Tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at .

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see /structure for further details.

Logo :

SOURCE Automation Anywhere, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED