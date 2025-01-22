Sandboxaq And Aramco Sign AI Agreement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Companies sign agreement for the use of SandboxAQ quantitative AI models for increasing value of downstream products Agreement follows meeting during FII8 in Riyadh

PALO ALTO, Calif. and DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SandboxAQ announced today it has signed an agreement with , one of the world's leading integrated and chemicals companies, to collaborate on developing a multi-GPU enabled differentiable computational fluid dynamics solver for application in oil and processing facilities.

Designing, optimizing, and new materials and chemicals has traditionally been challenging, slow, and expensive. SandboxAQ attempts to address these challenges by applying its Large Quantitative Models (LQMs) platform, which combines AI and physics to sample outside the known data space and connect computational methods to real-world results. This approach is intended to improve speed and accuracy, allowing products to reach the market faster and with better performance. The LQMs cover a range of techniques including large-scale quantum chemistry, generative chemistry AI, multi-parameter optimization and high-throughput quantitative data extraction.

Jack D. Hidary, SandboxAQ CEO, said: "Our collaboration with Aramco brings SandboxAQ technology to address key challenges in the energy and chemicals industry. LQMs are the right tool to help Aramco lower its carbon footprint."

About SandboxAQ

‍SandboxAQ is a B2B company delivering solutions at the intersection of AI and quantum techniques. The company's Large Quantitative Models (LQMs) deliver critical advances in life sciences, financial services, navigation, and other sectors. The company emerged from Alphabet Inc. as an independent company backed by a growth capital round funded by leading investors including funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., IQT, US Innovative Technology Fund, Eric Schmidt, Breyer Capital, Marc Benioff, Thomas Tull, S32, Paladin Capital Group, and others. For more information, visit .

SOURCE SandboxAQ

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED