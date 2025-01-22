(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vegan Wine - Global Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Vegan Wine Market was valued at USD 2.11 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 5.05 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.21%.

The Vegan Wine market is driven by the rising awareness of ethical consumption and environmental sustainability. As more consumers adopt plant-based and cruelty-free lifestyles, they are seeking vegan-friendly alternatives across various product categories, including wine.

Traditional winemaking often involves animal-derived fining agents like egg whites or gelatin, which makes wines unsuitable for vegans. Vegan wines, made without such ingredients, offer an ethical alternative, appealing to the expanding vegan and health-conscious consumer base.

Also, environmental concerns are encouraging wine producers to adopt more sustainable practices, such as organic farming and eco-friendly production methods. As consumers become more informed about the wine-making process, their preference for vegan, cruelty-free, and environmentally conscious wines continues to rise. This shift in consumer preferences is prompting wineries to create and market vegan wines, contributing to the sector's growth.

Key Market Trends

Increased Demand for Ethical Consumption

Increased demand for ethical consumption is a significant trend driving the vegan wine market. As more consumers embrace vegan and plant-based lifestyles, they are becoming more conscious of the ethical implications of their purchases. Traditional winemaking frequently employs animal-derived fining chemicals, including as gelatin, egg whites, and isinglass (fish bladder), which are not acceptable for vegans. In response, there has been a notable rise in demand for wines produced without these ingredients. This trend is prompting wineries to adopt plant-based fining agents, such as bentonite clay or pea protein, ensuring that their wines meet the growing demand for vegan, ethically produced products, thereby fuelling market growth.

Rising Consumer Inclination Towards Sustainability

Rising consumer inclination towards sustainability is a key trend shaping the vegan wine market. As a part of this, according to a recent study, 54 percent of consumers are willing to pay a premium for sustainable products and services, up significantly from 2022. As environmental concerns become more prominent, consumers are increasingly opting for sustainable products, including vegan wines. These wines are not only made without animal-derived ingredients, but they also often adhere to environmentally friendly practices such as organic farming, water conservation, and the use of renewable energy in production. This trend towards sustainability resonates with eco-conscious consumers, further driving the demand for vegan wines that align with their values of environmental responsibility.

Rising Popularity of Natural & Low-Intervention Wines

As consumer interest in authenticity and cleaner labels grows, natural wines made without the use of synthetic chemicals, additives, or animal-derived fining agents are gaining popularity. These wines are often produced using organic or biodynamic farming practices, focusing on minimal interference during the fermentation process to preserve the natural characteristics of the grapes. This trend appeals not only to vegans but also to environmentally conscious consumers who seek pure, sustainable, and ethically produced beverages.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the global Vegan Wine market, due to a significant rise in vegan and plant-based lifestyles, particularly in the U.S. and Canada. The growing demand for cruelty-free and ethically produced products has fuelled interest in vegan wines, aligning with the broader shift toward sustainability and health-conscious choices. North America consumers are increasingly seeking wines that are free from animal-derived fining agents and produced using organic or sustainable methods.

Also, the availability of vegan wines through mainstream retailers, e-commerce platforms, and wine-specific stores has contributed to their widespread adoption. With rising awareness and education on ethical consumption, North America remains a key region for driving the growth and popularity of vegan wines.

