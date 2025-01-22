(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Accounting Software market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The carbon accounting software market is forecasted to grow by USD 33.08 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 38.5% during the forecast period.
The report on the carbon accounting software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This study identifies the increasing demand for software as a service (SaaS)-based carbon accounting software as one of the prime reasons driving the carbon accounting software market growth during the next few years. Also, growing focus on scope 3 emissions and increasing adoption of carbon accounting software by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will lead to sizable demand in the market. The market is driven by increasing adoption of policies on carbon emissions, rising need for real-time monitoring and reporting of carbon emissions, and growing need for better brand positioning.
A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading carbon accounting software market vendors. Also, the carbon accounting software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Carbon Accounting SoftwareCompany Profiles
3E Net Zero Group Pty Ltd. Benchmark Digital Partners LLC BraveGen Brightest Inc. Carbon Analytics Ltd. ENGIE SA ESG Enterprise GreenStep Solutions Inc. Intelex Technologies ULC Lisam Systems SA Locus Technologies Net0 Persefoni AI Inc. ProcessMAP Corp. Sage Group Plc SAP SE SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd. Simble Solutions Ltd. Sphera Solutions Inc. Wolters Kluwer NV
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Analysis
2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
2.3 Factors of disruption
2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges
3 Market Landscape
3.1 Market ecosystem
3.2 Market characteristics
3.3 Value chain analysis
4 Market Sizing
4.1 Market definition
4.2 Market segment analysis
4.3 Market size 2024
4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029
5 Historic Market Size
5.1 Global Carbon Accounting Software Market 2019 - 2023
5.2 End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023
5.3 Deployment segment analysis 2019 - 2023
5.4 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023
5.5 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023
6 Qualitative Analysis
6.1 Impact of AI on Global Carbon Accounting Software Market
7 Five Forces Analysis
7.1 Five forces summary
7.2 Bargaining power of buyers
7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
7.4 Threat of new entrants
7.5 Threat of substitutes
7.6 Threat of rivalry
7.7 Market condition
8 Market Segmentation by End-user
8.1 Market segments
8.2 Comparison by End-user
8.3 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
8.4 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
8.5 Technology - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
8.6 Power and utilities - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
8.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
8.8 Market opportunity by End-user
9 Market Segmentation by Deployment
9.1 Market segments
9.2 Comparison by Deployment
9.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
9.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
9.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
10 Customer Landscape
10.1 Customer landscape overview
11 Geographic Landscape
11.1 Geographic segmentation
11.2 Geographic comparison
12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints
12.1 Market drivers
12.2 Market challenges
12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
12.4 Market opportunities/restraints
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Competitive Landscape
13.3 Landscape disruption
13.4 Industry risks
14 Competitive Analysis
14.1 Companies profiled
14.2 Company ranking index
14.3 Market positioning of companies
CONTACT:
