MGM Property Chooses UCC Networks And Southlight Services For Innovative POTS Replacement Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UCC Networks and Southlight Services deliver modern, advanced solutions to support critical services for an MGM property.

- Oscar Reyes, Founder of UCC Networks

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- UCC Networks is proud to announce its partnership with Southlight Services to provide POTS (Plain Old Telephone System) replacement solutions for an MGM Property. This collaboration leverages UCC Networks' expertise in unified communication solutions and Southlight Services' technical prowess to deliver state-of-the-art replacements for legacy systems.

UCC Networks and Southlight Services have a shared commitment to delivering modern, cost-effective, and reliable communication solutions for vital infrastructure and everyday operations. These advanced solutions are designed to support critical services such as fire alarms, elevator lines, and emergency phones, while also providing flexibility, cost efficiency, and robust redundancy.

The Shift to POTS Replacement :

Copper lines have been the backbone of telecommunications for decades, providing analog voice services to homes and businesses. However, the infrastructure supporting copper lines is aging and increasingly expensive to maintain. Many providers are choosing to discontinue these services, focusing instead on more efficient, cost-effective digital and fiber-optic networks.

The telecommunications industry is undergoing a massive transformation as service providers phase out traditional copper and analog lines, often referred to as Plain Old Telephone Service (POTS) lines. With this shift, businesses that rely on these aging networks are facing challenges: higher costs, less reliable service, and potential service discontinuation as providers deprioritize maintenance and support.

The pressure to modernize is real, and businesses must now look for alternative solutions or risk operational disruption. Without action, businesses could see their communication services become unreliable or disappear altogether.

Project Overview:

The project includes the deployment of Digi-POTS for elevator lines and Digi-Voice for phone services across the MGM Property. These services are designed to modernize communications in vital areas such as the security office, mailroom, concierge desk, conference rooms, fitness center, inventory room, boardroom, electrical room, staircase phones, emergency pool phone, community management, and faxing. UCC Networks and Southlight Services' comprehensive solution includes certified ATA's, managed switches, cellular routers, UPS and Yealink phones for functionality and reliability.

A Comprehensive Approach to the MGM Property's Needs:

The need for safety, flexibility, redundancy, and administration efficiency were major factors driving the technology change for the property. However, safety of customers, employees, and visitors was even more imperative.

UCC Networks and Southlight Services make the transition fast, easy, and budget friendly. From fire alarms and elevator lines, to panic buttons and security gates, life safety systems are critical-and UCC Networks ensures they remain operational with advanced, compliant, and reliable technology.

Flexibility and cost-effectiveness are another reason why the property transitioned to Digi-POTS. Unlike traditional POTS lines, which require dedicated infrastructure and costly maintenance, Digi-POTS leverages existing connectivity or cellular networks, reducing operational expenses.

The property can also benefit from scalable solutions tailored to their needs, allowing for consolidation of multiple lines and streamlined telecommunications management. This flexibility allows the property to adapt quickly to changing demands, whether adding new lines for expansion or upgrading existing services, all while achieving significant cost savings over time.

The Tailored Solution:

To meet the unique needs of the MGM property, the UCC Networks and Southlight Services solution included:

. Certified ATA's, Cellular Router for Connectivity Backup, and UPS Battery Backup: These components ensure continuous operation, even during power outages.

. On-Site Comprehensive Survey: A two-day evaluation detailed documentation, implementation planning, and coordination with AHJ authorities and facility management to ensure regulatory compliance.

. Dedicated Onboarding Team: Project management, engineering, and on-site technicians handled all aspects of deployment, from ATA installations to PBX configuration, testing, and call routing setup. This end-to-end solution simplified day-to-day operations and ensured mission-critical lines operated flawlessly.

Ensuring Critical Communication Lines:

"It's an honor to partner with Southlight Services to enable critical communication lines for the MGM Property. Together, we're providing state-of-the-art solutions that improve reliability, reduce costs, and meet the needs of life safety systems," said Oscar Reyes, Founder of UCC Networks. "This project highlights our dedication to helping businesses modernize their communications while maintaining the highest standards of service. This upgrade aligns with MGM Resorts' commitment to innovation, efficiency, and maintaining a world-class guest experience.”

Why Choose UCC Networks and Southlight Services?

UCC Networks and Southlight Services deliver POTS replacement solutions designed to meet the most stringent requirements of today's businesses. Their offerings support the transition from legacy copper lines to advanced digital solutions, ensuring operational continuity and cost savings. The MGM property's deployment demonstrates how this partnership can address complex needs with speed, precision, and innovation.

The phase-out of copper lines is inevitable, and businesses must act quickly to avoid being caught off-guard. By migrating to modern alternatives like Digi-POTS with UCC Networks, businesses can not only avoid service interruptions but also benefit from enhanced features and lower costs.

Let UCC Networks help future proof your communication systems. Contact us today to learn more about how we can transition your business from copper lines to modern, efficient alternatives.

For more information about UCC Networks and their POTS replacement solutions, visit or contact ....

About UCC Networks:

UCC Networks specializes in delivering cutting-edge unified communication solutions, including voice, chat, text, fax, and AI-powered services. Their expertise in POTS replacement, telephony, and collaboration ensures businesses stay connected and compliant with the latest industry standards.

About Southlight Services:

Southlight Services is a trusted provider of modern communication technologies, offering innovative solutions to replace legacy systems with reliable, cost-effective alternatives that prioritize safety and efficiency.

Oscar Reyes

UCC Networks

+1 714-769-9456

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.