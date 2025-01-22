Delhi Elections: BJP Readies Poll Blitzkrieg, Top Brass Including PM Modi To Campaign

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) For the upcoming Assembly in the capital, Prime Narendra Modi along with top leadership will join the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) high-decibel campaign to bolster its poll pitch and corner the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its failures and failed promises.

From Home Minister Amit Shah to BJP President JP Nadda and several Union Ministers will join the electoral fray to woo the Delhi electorate over the next 10 days. BJP is keen on carrying the momentum set by the phase-wise release of its poll manifesto and wants to seize the moment by launching its most reliable and credible faces in the Delhi arena.

Party insiders say that many Union Ministers have been attributed with the task of canvassing, with each minister being given charge of two Assembly seats each.

PM Modi is expected to hold three election rallies while Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda are likely to address more than 18 public rallies and gatherings. The programme has been specially designed to cover all 70 Assembly seats. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will also add vigour to BJP's poll campaign and is expected to rally support in at least 14 public meetings.

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupendra Yadav, Piyush Goyal, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will also be seen partaking in the election campaign. BJP national general secretaries Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal, Tarun Chugh and Arun Singh have also been deployed.

Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Sanjeev Balyan, Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar, and former Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia have also been included in the star list of campaigners.

Till date, BJP leaders have conducted about 4,500 meetings with the Dalit community, 1,700 public meetings with the Muslim society and 7,500 outreach programmes with women of different sections.