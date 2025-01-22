KIND Ushers In The New Year With All Kinds Of Good: Consumers Shouldn't Have To Choose Between Good And Good For You

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Teaming up with Bravo's "Summer House" stars, Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula, KIND celebrates all things 'Good and Good For You' including Gen Z's favorite self-care ritual, bed rotting.

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For many, the start of a new year triggers well-intentioned making, refreshed commitments to wellness and explorations of self-improvement. As the brand that champions All Kinds of Good, KIND Snacks is kicking 2025 off with a message of empowerment: no one should have to choose between what's good and good for you. In celebration of all things Good and Good for You, KIND is embracing one of the biggest self-care trends: bed rotting. Bed rotting, one of 2024's top new Dictionary words 1, has amassed over 310 million mentions on TikTok and has been embraced and rebranded by Gen Z as self-care. Bed rotting is the mindful act of lying down to recharge and reset from the busy outside world – it's one of the kindest things one can do for oneself. This year, instead of joining the traditional status quo conversations around wellness in January, KIND has partnered with the "Queens of Bed Rotting" Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula from Bravo's hit show "Summer House" to empower consumers to embrace what might feel impossibly good-or Good and Good For You- by enjoying some quality time to bed rot.

Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula bed rotting in style in the KIND Bed Rotting Duo Hoodie.

KIND Bed Rotting Duo Hoodie

KINDest Bed Rotting Essentials Kit

