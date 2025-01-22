Targeted Bioscience Unveils Revolutionary Extracellular Vesicle Isolation Kit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovative Solution Streamlines EV Research and Accelerates Biomedical Discoveries

Jupiter, FL, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targeted Bioscience, a leader in cutting-edge biotechnology solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Extracellular Vesicle (EV) Isolation Kit. This advanced kit is designed to provide researchers with an efficient, reliable, and high-yield method for isolating extracellular vesicles at their tissue origin from various biological samples, marking a significant leap forward in the field of biomedical research.

Extracellular vesicles, including exosomes and microvesicles, play a crucial role in intercellular communication and have immense potential as biomarkers for disease diagnosis and therapeutic targets. However, the complexity of isolating these vesicles has long been a bottleneck for researchers. The new Targeted Bioscience EV Isolation Kit addresses this challenge by offering a streamlined and reproducible process that ensures high purity and yield of isolated vesicles.

High Efficiency: The kit delivers high-yield isolation of extracellular vesicles, minimizing sample loss and maximizing research outcomes.

Purity and Reproducibility: Advanced technology ensures the isolation of highly pure vesicles, free from contaminants, with consistent results across different samples.

Versatility: Suitable for a wide range of biological samples, including blood, urine, cell culture media, and more.

Ease of Use: The kit is designed for user-friendly operation, with clear instructions and minimal hands-on time required, making it accessible for both novice and experienced researchers. Cost-Effective: By reducing the need for multiple reagents and complex protocols, the kit offers a cost-effective solution for extracellular vesicle research.

“We are thrilled to introduce our Extracellular Vesicle Isolation Kit to the scientific community,” said Alan Carpino, Chief Executive Officer at Targeted Bioscience .“Our goal is to empower researchers with tools that simplify complex processes, enabling them to focus on groundbreaking discoveries. This kit represents a significant advancement in EV research, with the potential to accelerate progress in diagnostics and therapeutics.”

The launch of the Extracellular Vesicle Isolation Kit underscores Targeted Bioscience's commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of biotechnology. By providing researchers with state-of-the-art tools, the company aims to drive scientific advancements that improve human health and well-being.

Targeted Bioscience is a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative solutions that advance scientific research and improve healthcare outcomes. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Targeted Bioscience offers a range of products and services designed to meet the evolving needs of the life sciences community.

