(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroSigma, Inc. , a Los Angeles-based bioelectronics company commercializing the Monarch external Trigeminal Nerve Stimulation (eTNS) device for treating ADHD , today announced the filing of a new patent related to use of eTNS for treating neurodevelopmental disorders. The patent filing, Trigeminal Nerve Stimulation as for Neurodevelopmental Disorders and for Increasing Cognitive Performance, builds on scientific and clinical observations suggesting that eTNS may help improve reading performance in children with dyslexia and other learning disabilities, which tend to occur along with ADHD.

“This new filing builds on certain clinical and neuroimaging findings which suggest that eTNS may improve reading ability in some patients with dyslexia,” said Colin Kealey, M.D., President and CEO of NeuroSigma.“Work by independent researchers has shown that long-term reading outcomes are improved in children who activate their right prefrontal cortex (rPFC) during reading activities.1 Previous neuroimaging and EEG work has demonstrated that the rPFC is activated in patients receiving eTNS therapy, and that the degree of activation may be correlated with clinical outcome. We look forward to expanding on these findings in future clinical trials of eTNS for dyslexia and learning disabilities.”

"NeuroSigma continues to build on its substantial intellectual property portfolio,” added Tom Paschall, Director of NeuroSigma and CEO of Checkmate Capital.“Dyslexia, which adversely affects people's ability to read and understand written language, is the most common neurodevelopmental disorder. To date, there are no approved therapies. It is currently addressed through educational interventions and learning accommodations but lacks any tangible medical treatment regimen. The mechanistic and early clinical findings generated by NeuroSigma are intriguing and warrant additional clinical development for this common and debilitating condition.”

About NeuroSigma

NeuroSigma is a Los Angeles, California-based bioelectronic medical device company developing technologies to transform medical practice and patients' lives. The company's lead product is the Monarch eTNS System, which is the first non-drug treatment for pediatric ADHD cleared by the FDA. Pipeline indications for the Monarch eTNS System include neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD), learning disabilities, and epilepsy. NeuroSigma has received Breakthrough Device Designation for the Monarch eTNS System from the FDA in drug-resistant epilepsy. For more information about NeuroSigma, please visit . For more information on the Monarch eTNS System, please visit .

