(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lakewood, CO, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRTL Holding Group Inc . proudly announces the successful registration of Industria Químico Farmaceutica SIGMA CORP. S.R.L. (SIGMA), a premier Bolivian company, with the United States Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Establishment Identifier (FEI). This pivotal milestone highlights the collaboration between KRTL and Sigma in advancing regulatory readiness and enabling access to the highly regulated U.S. market.

Bolivia, renowned for its rich biodiversity and abundant natural resources, offers a wealth of untapped opportunities in the pharmaceutical sector. The partnership between KRTL and SIGMA shines a spotlight on Bolivia's growing potential as a hub for pharmaceutical innovation and manufacturing. As noted by the U.S. Department of Commerce,“Bolivia presents untapped potential in the development of pharmaceutical manufacturing and export capabilities, offering a promising avenue for partnerships and investments.” This achievement paves the way for Bolivian pharmaceutical products to make their mark on the global stage.

SIGMA, a recognized leader in Bolivia's pharmaceutical industry, embodies the country's aspirations to elevate its manufacturing and export capabilities. Through this collaboration, KRTL and SIGMA aim to unlock new possibilities for leveraging Bolivia's unique natural resources to produce high-quality pharmaceutical products that meet stringent U.S. regulatory standards.

“This registration represents a transformative step in positioning Bolivian-manufactured pharmaceuticals for global opportunities,” stated Cesar Herrara, Chief Executive Officer of KRTL Holding Group Inc.“Bolivia's wealth of natural resources and innovative potential create a unique foundation for growth. Our partnership with SIGMA reflects KRTL's commitment to fostering sustainable development and advancing access to healthcare solutions worldwide.”

The FDA registration underscores KRTL's dedication to regulatory excellence and SIGMA's commitment to quality manufacturing. Together, the companies are poised to introduce Bolivian ingenuity to international markets, setting a precedent for the future of Bolivia's pharmaceutical exports and demonstrating the global value of its natural and human resources.

A Vision for the Future

The alliance between KRTL Biotech and SIGMA represents a forward-looking strategy designed to position Bolivia's pharmaceutical industry as a global player. By blending SIGMA's advanced manufacturing capabilities with KRTL's expertise in regulatory compliance and market expansion, this partnership is driving sustainable economic growth and establishing a pathway for Bolivian pharmaceutical exports to reach new markets.

Building on this milestone, KRTL and SIGMA are actively pursuing initiatives to expand production capacity, adopt cutting-edge pharmaceutical technologies, and enter additional high-demand global markets. These efforts reflect a shared commitment to advancing Bolivia's healthcare infrastructure while contributing to the international pharmaceutical landscape, ensuring sustainable benefits for both local and global communities.

About KRTL Biotech Inc.: KRTL Biotech Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of KRTL Holding Group Inc., specializes in pharmaceutical registration, regulatory compliance, and FDA services for both international and domestic clients. The company plays a pivotal role in product registration and importation, ensuring seamless integration into the U.S. market. In addition, KRTL Biotech excels in client acquisition, sourcing exclusive APIs, and providing strategic regulatory guidance. Their innovative approach to navigating the complexities of pharmaceutical compliance and market entry positions them as a key driver of success for their partners and clients.

About Industria Químico Farmaceutica SIGMA CORP. S.R.L.

Industria Químico Farmaceutica SIGMA CORP. S.R.L. is a leading pharmaceutical company in Bolivia dedicated to producing high-quality medical products and enhancing healthcare standards. Through strategic collaborations and innovation, Sigma aims to establish Bolivia's position within the global pharmaceutical industry, ensuring access to essential medications and advancing public health initiatives.

About KRTL Holding Group Inc.

KRTL Holding Group Inc . operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries, KRTL Biotech Inc. and KRTL International Corp., focusing on pharmaceutical innovation and compliance. By fostering strategic partnerships and leveraging synergies across its subsidiaries, KRTL Holding Group enhances shareholder value and maintains a competitive edge in the marketplace.

About Industria Químico Farmaceutica SIGMA CORP. S.R.L.

Industria Químico Farmaceutica SIGMA CORP. S.R.L. is a leading pharmaceutical company in Bolivia dedicated to producing high-quality medical products and enhancing healthcare standards. Through strategic collaborations and innovation, Sigma aims to establish Bolivia's position within the global pharmaceutical industry, ensuring access to essential medications and advancing public health initiatives.

Additional information on KRTL is available online at and and .

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements, as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or financial performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to market conditions, regulatory approvals, operational challenges, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. KRTL assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements to reflect changes in circumstances or unforeseen events, except as required by law.

CONTACT: ... ... ...