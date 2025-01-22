(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising demand for sustainable packaging and high-performance materials in drives BOPET films growth, aided by innovative recycling. Austin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest research report of SNS Insider, “ The Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET) Films Market size was valued at USD 16.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 28.4 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. ” Driving Innovation and Expansion in the BOPET Films Market Through Technological Advancements and Strategic Investments The Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET) Films Market is driven by growing demand for lightweight, durable, and recyclable materials across sectors like food packaging, electronics, and industrial applications. Recent technological advancements and a rising preference for high-performance materials are spurring innovation, with companies expanding production and introducing specialized products to meet evolving consumer needs. For example, Polyplex Corporation's Rs 558 crore investment in a new BOPET film manufacturing plant in January 2025 underscores the push to cater to global demand, while SRF Limited's Rs 424 crore investment in November 2020 to set up a second BOPP film production line emphasizes capacity expansion. Companies like Uflex are also focusing on value-added, environmentally friendly solutions, as seen in their growing portfolio of BOPET films and the introduction of unique offerings like the soft-touch BOPET film by Uflex's Flex Films division in April 2018. Further reflecting industry trends, a new production plant in Binh Duong, Vietnam, was inaugurated in October 2023, highlighting regional expansion and technological progress. These initiatives illustrate how market players are utilizing innovation, capacity expansion, and regional diversification to strengthen their competitive edge and address increasing market demand.

DuPont Teijin Films U.S. Limited (Mylar, Melinex, Kaladex)

Ester Industries Limited (BOPET Films, Specialty Polyester Films, Metalized Films)

Fatra A.S. (BOPET Packaging Films, Technical BOPET Films, Metallized Films)

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (High Gloss Films, Heat Sealable Films, Matte Films)

Garware Polyester Ltd (Garfilm, Suncontrol Films, Laminating Films)

Jiangsu Xingye Polytech Co., Ltd. (Packaging Films, Electrical Insulation Films, Optical Films)

Jindal Poly Films Ltd. (BOPET Films, Metallized Films, Coated Films)

Kolon Industries, Inc. (SHINYLITE, KOLON Films, Clear Films)

Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc. (Hostaphan, Diafoil, Lumirror)

POLİNAS Plastik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Polinas BOPET Films, Metallized Films, Barrier Films)

Polyplex Corporation Ltd. (Sarafil, Saracote, Saralam)

RETAL Industries Ltd. (RETAL BOPET Films, RETAL Metallized Films, RETAL Barrier Films)

SRF Limited (PET Films, Lumirror, Electrical Insulation Films)

Sumilon Industries Ltd. (Sumilon BOPET Films, Metallized Films, Coated Films)

Terphane LLC (Terphane Films, Sealphane, Barrier Films)

Toray Plastics (America), Inc. (Lumirror, Torayfan, Barrialox)

Uflex Ltd. (Flexpet, Flexmetpro, Flexfresh)

Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd. (OPET Films, Matte Films, Barrier Films) TOYOBO CO. LTD. (Cosmolight, Toyobo BOPET Films, Clear Films) Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET) Films Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 16.7 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 28.4 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.1% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments .By Product Type (Thin Films, Thick Films)

.By Thickness (Below 15 Micron, 15-30 Micron, 30-50 Micron, Above 50 Micron)

.By Application (Labels, Tapes, Wraps, Bags & Pouches, Laminates, Others)

.By End Use Industry (Food and Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Electrical & Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Others) Key Drivers .Increasing Demand for Sustainable and Recyclable Packaging Solutions Drives the Growth of BOPET Films

.Expansion of End-User Industries, Particularly in Emerging Economies, Drives the BOPET Films Market's Growth

By Product Type: Thin Films Drive Growth in the BOPET Films Market

In 2023, Thin Films dominated the BOPET Films market with a 70% share, primarily used in flexible packaging and labels. Their excellent mechanical properties, transparency, and cost-effectiveness are key advantages. The surge in demand for flexible packaging in consumer goods, food, and e-commerce has fueled this growth, as thin films provide effective moisture, light, and air protection in multi-layer applications.

By Thickness: Below 15 Micron Segment Dominates BOPET Films Market

In 2023, the Below 15 Micron segment dominated and accounted for 37.2% of the BOPET films market, favored for lightweight and durable packaging solutions. These thin films offer excellent barrier properties, making them ideal for food and consumer goods packaging. The trend towards lightweight, eco-friendly packaging solutions has strengthened the demand for this thickness, reflecting consumer preferences for sustainability.

By Application: Labels Lead the BOPET Films Market

In 2023, the Labels segment dominated the BOPET films market with a 31% share, valued for printability and durability. The demand for innovative and attractive packaging labels in sectors like food, beverages, personal care, and electronics has driven this segment's growth. Additionally, the rise of pressure-sensitive and decorative labels further enhances the appeal of BOPET films for labeling applications.

By End Use Industry: Food and Beverages Sector Captures Largest Share

In 2023, the Food and Beverages industry dominated and held a significant 42% share of the BOPET films market, driven by superior barrier properties essential for food packaging. The increasing consumer demand for packaged products that require extended shelf life and high-quality packaging has propelled this segment. Moreover, the growing preference for convenient, ready-to-eat food solutions has further boosted BOPET film adoption in this industry.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific dominated the Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET) Films Market with 38.3% Share in 2023

In 2023, Asia-Pacific (APAC) held a dominant 38.3% share in the BOPET films market, driven by strong demand in the packaging, electronics, and food sectors. Countries like China, India, and Japan contribute significantly due to large manufacturing bases and industrial output. China's rapidly growing packaging industry, especially for food and beverages, is a major driver, complemented by the expansion of e-commerce. India's increasing middle-class fuels demand for food packaging, while Japan emphasizes high-quality, sustainable packaging solutions. With robust manufacturing growth and rising demand for eco-friendly packaging, APAC is expected to maintain its dominance, further supported by technological advancements in film production.

Recent Developments

January 2025: Polyplex Corporation announced a ₹558 crore investment to build a new BOPET film manufacturing plant, aiming to meet the growing global demand for BOPET films.

February 2024: Uflex reported strong demand for its value-added BOPET films, highlighting the company's focus on innovation to maintain its market position amid a positive outlook for the packaging industry.





[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ... ]

