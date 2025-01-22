Altamira Therapeutics Announces Collaboration On Radiopharmaceutical Targeting Strategies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hamilton, Bermuda, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Exploring use of Altamira's RNA nanoparticles in conjunction with radiopharmaceutical cancer Project collaboration partner will have option to negotiate licensing and agreement

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (“Altamira” or the“Company”) (OTCQB:CYTOF), a company dedicated to developing and commercializing RNA delivery for targets beyond the liver, today announced that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with a company in the radiopharmaceutical sector to evaluate the use of the Company's proprietary RNA delivery platform for radiopharmaceutical targeting.

Radiopharmaceutical therapy uses tiny amounts of radioactive compounds (“radiopharmaceuticals” or“radioligands”) to diagnose and treat various diseases, in particular cancer. Once injected into the patient, the radiopharmaceutical finds its way to the tumor through the bloodstream and binds to a tumor-specific receptor. The global radiopharmaceutical market reached $8.4 billion in size in 2024 and is expected to grow to US$ 17.1 billion by 2033.1

Under the terms of the agreement, Altamira and its project collaboration partner intend to test in vitro and in vivo the use of nanoparticles with an undisclosed RNA payload in conjunction with one of the partner's proprietary radiopharmaceuticals. Upon successful conclusion of the experiments, the partner will, under certain conditions, have the option to negotiate with Altamira a license and supply agreement to develop and commercialize the RNA nanoparticles for use in cancer treatment.

“We are very delighted to initiate this collaboration to explore the utility of our RNA delivery technology in conjunction with radiopharmaceuticals”, commented Thomas Meyer, PhD, Altamira's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“The concept of radiopharmaceutical therapy has allowed for highly impressive advances in treatment outcomes and holds great promise for expanding precision oncology to additional tumor types. We look forward to working with our partner, on further enhancing radiopharmaceuticals' therapeutic benefits.”

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics (OTCQB:CYTOF) is developing and supplying peptide-based nanoparticle technologies for efficient RNA delivery to extrahepatic tissues (xPhoreTM platform). The Company currently has two flagship siRNA programs using its proprietary delivery technology: AM-401 for KRAS driven cancer and AM-411 for rheumatoid arthritis, both in preclinical development beyond in vivo proof of concept. The versatile delivery platform is also suited for mRNA and other RNA modalities and made available to pharma or biotech companies through out-licensing. In addition, Altamira holds a 49% stake (with additional economic rights) in Altamira Medica AG, which holds its commercial-stage legacy asset Bentrio®, an OTC nasal spray for allergic rhinitis. Further, the Company is in the process of partnering / divesting its inner ear legacy assets. Founded in 2003, Altamira is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. For more information, visit:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Altamira's strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "projects", "potential", "outlook" or "continue", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the clinical utility of Altamira's product candidates, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, Altamira's intellectual property position and Altamira's financial position. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Altamira's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in Altamira's other filings with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at: Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Altamira or to persons acting on behalf of Altamira are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Altamira does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

