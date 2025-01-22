Network Probe Market To Surpass USD 1642.78 Million By 2032 Driven By Demand For Real-Time Monitoring & Cybersecurity | Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Network Probe has grown significantly due to complex IT infrastructures, rising network traffic, and increasing cybersecurity threats. Pune, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Network Probe Market Size Analysis: “ The Network Probe Market size was USD 625.12 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1642.78 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. ” Factors Driving Growth in the Network Probe Market The Network Probe Market is witnessing rapid growth since IT infrastructures are becoming increasingly complex, network traffic is rising, and cybersecurity awareness is rising. With the trend toward remote working, the increasing demand for cloud services and IoT devices, and the rise in cyberattacks, this demand is further enhanced. In 2023 alone, more than 32,000 cyberattacks have been recorded in the U.S., reflecting the need for advanced network probe solutions. Advanced network probes with real-time analytics and machine learning capabilities become a necessity to manage distributed networks for businesses with optimal performance and security.

The Network Probe Market size was USD 625.12 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1642.78 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

. Rising Cybersecurity Threats and Increasing Need for Network Security Drives Adoption of Network Probes

Segment Analysis

By components

The solutions segment holds the largest market share, accounting for 64.00% of the revenue in 2023. This is because the demand for advanced network performance monitoring tools, which offer real-time insights into traffic, performance, and security, is very high. Network probes are important solutions in the detection of performance issues, optimization of bandwidth, and network security.

The service segment is expected to experience the largest growth rate during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 12.17%. The driving factor here is the increase in demand for managed services and consulting solutions. Organizations are looking for some professional help to optimize the deployment and operation of network probes. The services in terms of installation, training, and support are in high demand due to business model transitions toward more complex infrastructures like clouds and 5G.

By end-use vertical

The IT and telecom services sector holds the largest share, accounting for 32.00% of the market revenue in 2023. The most important reason for this dominance is the critical role of network monitoring in ensuring seamless operations of telecom and IT infrastructures. Advanced network probes would largely contribute to the need for 5G networks and hybrid cloud environments.

The BFSI sector, however, is poised to experience the highest growth rate, with a projected CAGR of 13.02% during the forecast period. Secure high-performance networks increasingly dominate the finance sector, as does Riverbed's SteelCentral, which assisted financial institutions to monitor end-to-end network performance to ensure secure transactions and maximum customer experience.

Key Regional Development

In 2023, North America led the Network Probe Market, holding an estimated market share of 37.00%. The reasons for this leadership position are that the region has highly developed technological infrastructure and adopted network monitoring solutions very early on, in industries like IT, telecommunication, and finance. North America's drive to strengthen its cybersecurity and pursue digital transformation has helped it dominate the market. In the region, companies are adopting network probes more and more for better network performance and cybersecurity protection.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing in the Network Probe Market, with a projected CAGR of 12.82% during the forecast period 2024-2032. The rapid digital transformation of countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea is fueling this growth. In addition, the expansion of e-commerce, increasing internet penetration, and rise of data centers in emerging markets are further propelling network traffic, thus demanding more network probes. The growth in Asia Pacific of complexities with hybrid cloud models and distributed remote work environments will serve as a solid catalyst for further network probe market growth.

Recent Developments



April 2024 : Broadcom faced a European Union complaint regarding unfair licensing practices with VMware, highlighting potential issues with competition in the network probe and broader technology sectors. April 2024 : IBM announced plans to enhance its hybrid cloud and AI capabilities by integrating HashiCorp's infrastructure automation tools, which will further bolster the company's IT automation and security solutions. This initiative is expected to enhance the competition within the cloud and network monitoring markets.

