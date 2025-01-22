(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With a groundbreaking national trust survey, the firm empowers business leaders with new ways to build trust, identify underserved markets, grow, and win

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-B Partners, the trailblazing storytelling and strategy firm, today announced its evolution into NewWorld , a company reimagining how brands build trust and win in the era of misinformation. Through the launch of a disruptive national trust survey conducted with a diverse response pool of over 1,600 individuals spanning key demographics, NewWorld empowers business leaders to identify underserved markets, craft campaigns that resonate with diverse audiences, and achieve measurable growth. This transformation reflects a renewed commitment to reshaping marketing with authenticity, creativity, and trust at its core.

Founded six years ago to challenge outdated marketing norms, NewWorld established itself as a leader in cultural marketing, delivering campaigns that inspire action, counter misinformation, and build authentic connections. Since inception, the Black-owned firm has prioritized using data and insights to shape impactful, strategy-driven campaigns. A multiple recipient of The Anthem Awards , including two golds, NewWorld's researchers and creative strategists have been trusted by leading national and global philanthropies, including the Ford Foundation , Omidyar Network , and Rockefeller Foundation , to execute cross-sector campaigns addressing critical issues such as ESG advocacy, women's healthcare, and gig economy reform for drivers at companies like Uber and Lyft.

Notable initiatives include the work NewWorld executed ahead of the release of Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) , where the agency partnered with studio A24 to build consumer profiles for diverse AAPI audiences. NewWorld also executed an award-winning global creative campaign for YouTube, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Child Mind Institute (2024) directly targeting adolescents around the world with proven strategies for addressing mental health crises. As a philanthropic partner, NewWorld delivered the The Payback (2024) campaign, engaging over 10 million voters of color to highlight the economic benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act. These efforts showcase NewWorld's ability to deliver innovative, strategy-driven solutions that resonate with diverse audiences, driving measurable success in brand recognition and engagement. Amid declining public confidence and the growing threat of misinformation, NewWorld stands as a beacon for industries seeking to rebuild credibility.

“Our new research across industries shows that trust is not falling– it's crashing, taking leaders' credibility with it,” said Andre Banks, founder and CEO .“Trust has become the ultimate currency in an environment where faith in marketing, advertising, tech, and social media companies are at rock bottom. When the old playbooks are driving mistrust more than sales, or growing marketing budgets faster than customer relationships, it's time to win in a new way. NewWorld is laser-focused on supporting the leaders who recognize that growing trust authentically with diverse audiences is the best way to drive demand in an era of misinformation.”

What's New About NewWorld?

As both a powerful ally to disruptors and a challenger to traditional advertisers, NewWorld's expanded capabilities are designed to address challenges of today's media landscape.



The Trust Review: A game-changing tool to help brands combat misinformation, elevate performance, and rebuild consumer trust in a skeptical landscape. The Trust Review analyzes trust gaps across industries, enabling business leaders to identify underserved markets and implement strategies that foster authentic connections- driving measurable growth and increased market share.

Cultural Leadership: NewWorld is amplifying its focus on class, climate, and culture through campaigns that foster meaningful change and bridge societal divides. Harnessing data-driven insights and trust-centered storytelling, NewWorld helps businesses not only create impactful narratives that challenge prevailing norms, but also break into new markets and win the confidence of skeptical consumers. Innovation at Scale: Leveraging tools like generative AI for faster, smarter campaign production, without compromising creative excellence. By combining advanced technology with deep cultural knowledge, NewWorld equips business leaders to navigate misinformation and connect with audiences in ways that drive sustainable growth.



“This is more than a name change- it's a declaration of what's possible. It's a rallying cry for leaders to break free from outdated playbooks and embrace the transformative power of trust in driving long-term success. We're ready to lead the way in building campaigns that not only earn trust but also drive lasting change,” said Banks.

For more information about NewWorld and its offerings, visit: . Stay tuned for the company's release of its next in-house research project in February 2025, which will unveil critical insights into trust-driven marketing tactics within the healthcare sector.

About NewWorld

NewWorld is at the forefront of marketing and storytelling, specializing in trust-centered campaigns that spark action, influence culture, and create lasting bonds. Through a fusion of in-depth audience research and inventive creative methods, NewWorld equips visionary leaders to confidently tackle the modern media maze. Committed to authenticity and cultural understanding, NewWorld excels in developing daring campaigns that debunk misinformation, unite differing sides, and instigate significant change. Utilizing data-driven insights and state-of-the-art design across web, print, and video, NewWorld provides solutions that reshape success in today's world, where trust is the most valuable currency.

Media Contact

Alain Rapallo

...