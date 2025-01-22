TEGNA To Host Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call On Thursday, February 27, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TYSONS, Va., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEGNA (NYSE: TGNA) will host a call to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 9 a.m. (ET).

The conference call will be webcast through the company's website , and is open to investors, the community, the and other members of the public.

To access the meeting by phone, please visit investors.TEGNA.com at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to access the links and register before the conference call begins. Once registered, phone participants will receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN to seamlessly access the call.

TEGNA's earnings announcement will be released to news outlets and wire services before the market opens on February 27. Materials related to the call will be available at that time through the Investor Relations section of TEGNA's website, . The webcast will also be archived and available at

