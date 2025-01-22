Sunny Bert Attains Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Strength” Co-Authored With Kathy Ireland

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author - Sunny Bert

GILBERT , AZ, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Strength" co-authored with Sunny Bert, alongside Kathy Ireland and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on December 19th, 2024, the has achieved Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“Strength” has achieved remarkable success, earning Best Seller status on and reaching top positions across multiple categories. This milestone reflects the book's exceptional ability to inspire and empower individuals, solidifying its place as an indispensable resource for growth and success.

Central to the success of "Strength" is Sunny Bert's chapter, "When Strength Isn't A Choice" Sunny shares the lessons he learned from his father about mentorship, listening, and resilience. Sunny highlights the importance of confidence, adaptability, and trusting one's instincts to overcome adversity and seize growth opportunities.



Meet Sunny Bert:

Sunny's entrepreneurial journey began early. At just 8 years old, he started working in his family's HVAC business, igniting a lifelong passion for business ownership. Rather than immediately stepping into the family business, Sunny pursued a degree in business management. After college, he returned to the HVAC industry, building a successful start-up over an 18-year period before selling the business in 2018. Following a three-year transition, his entrepreneurial drive led him to new ventures.



In 2021, Sunny acquired a laundromat and became a master license holder for Aloha Laundry Life. By 2022, he launched his Aloha Laundry Life business in Arizona, experiencing steady growth. His success led to a new role in 2023, when he joined the Aloha Laundry Life executive team as a Partner with the mission of helping fellow entrepreneurs achieve success in the laundry industry. Sunny's belief that true success goes beyond financial gain has allowed him to create a lasting positive impact, fostering sustainable growth and inspiring other entrepreneurs.



Driven by his passion for supporting others, Sunny also founded a business brokerage firm to help entrepreneurs find business models they can acquire and grow. With his deep knowledge of the business world, Sunny offers mentorship rooted in empathy, practical insights, and hands-on experience. Watching others transform and succeed is a source of immense fulfillment for him.



Beyond his professional endeavors, Sunny is committed to giving back. Whether volunteering with local nonprofits or collaborating with other businesses to create opportunities, his dedication to making a positive impact extends throughout his community and beyond. Sunny's unwavering commitment to helping others thrive continues to inspire and elevate those around him.



Sunny is also a devoted husband to his wife, Allison, and father to their son, Easton. The family enjoys spending time outdoors and taking long road trips together, creating cherished memories.



Connect with Sunny:

