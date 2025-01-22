Truecaller Finally Works On Iphone

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) On 18.2 & newer, Truecaller will deliver real-time caller ID and spam blocking on iPhone

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller, the leading global communications platform, has announced the biggest ever update for iPhone. The new update now offers the entire might of Truecaller's spam and scam blocking abilities to users everywhere! It now has the ability to identify all types of calls making it at par with its Android counterpart.

iPhone Users Now Get The Full Truecaller Experience with New Live Caller ID

This is made possible by Apple's Live Caller ID Lookup framework, developed especially for apps like Truecaller to provide live caller ID in a privacy-preserving way. This API uses state-of-the-art homomorphic encryption and Truecaller is the first in the world to deploy this at scale for Caller ID.

A Powerful Truecaller Experience: Now on iPhone

Truecaller has now been in the business of filtering unwanted communication for 15 years. This update can leverage Truecaller's latest AI capabilities and global database to identify as many calls as possible. It can ensure that no call goes unidentified on iOS as long as Truecaller has any information about it.

In addition, the latest update includes something that Truecaller iOS users have been requesting for a long time: automatic blocking of spam calls. Other improvements include the ability to search for previously identified calls, going as far back as 2,000 previous numbers in the Recents list in the Phone app.

Finally, Truecaller on iPhone now includes the ability to subscribe for a Premium Family plan. With Family Plan, user can share all Truecaller Premium benefits with up to four additional people at a low monthly or annual price.

How to enable Truecaller on iOS 18.2

Make sure user is on Truecaller for iPhone version 14.0 or later.Open iPhone Settings > Apps > Phone > Call Blocking & Identification.Here, enable all Truecaller switches and open the Truecaller app again.

Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO, Truecaller, said, " We are excited to bring the full power of Truecaller to iPhone. We see tremendous potential and growth in our iPhone user base and parity with Truecaller's Android experience has been top of their wishlist. This update does that and more while preserving privacy for all calling activity."

All the new features will be made available for Truecaller Premium users. Free users on iOS will continue to enjoy ad-supported number search and caller ID of Verified Businesses.

Auto blocking of spam is available globally & the new Caller ID will be rolled out starting today. It will be available to all users across the world within the coming days. Watch the product video here .

About Truecaller:

Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 433 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 46 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2023 alone. The company is headquartered in Stockholm since 2009 and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021.

Visit for more information.

