Leading Telecom Structural Engineering Firms Launch Industry Consortium To Accelerate And Optimize Network Deployments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Colliers Engineering & Design, Congruex, Kimley-Horn, and Paul J. Ford & Company to Drive Innovation and Operational Excellence for Infrastructure Expansion

HOLMDEL, N.J. and IRVING, Texas and RALEIGH, N.C. and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading telecom structural engineering firms Colliers Engineering & Design , Congruex , Kimley-Horn , and Paul J. Ford & Company today announced the launch of the Mobile Infrastructure Engineering Consortium (MIEC). This groundbreaking consortium is dedicated to advancing global wireless engineering standards and best practices. It will empower mobile network operators, tower companies, and digital infrastructure stakeholders to accelerate deployments, achieve cost efficiencies, and uphold stringent safety and compliance standards.

Since 2020, MIEC members have worked together on more than 70,000 telecom infrastructure projects across the U.S ., leveraging their combined industry expertise and using innovative software tools, peer reviews, quality audits, and workflows to deliver consistent, high-quality results. As one example of their collective efforts, a Tier-1 U.S. mobile network operator has achieved documented cost savings exceeding $600 million while significantly improving the efficiency of its site construction and maintenance operations.

MIEC members use advanced software solutions to leverage structural data collection, analysis, design, workflow automation, and live model preservation. This equips telecom infrastructure owners and operators to build and maintain functional digital twins of their physical networks , optimizing the lifetime value of infrastructure investments at scale. The MIEC's shared expertise across many challenging structural use cases enables faster and more reliable deployments aligned with industry standards and best practices.

Members of the MIEC actively engage with telecom leaders and regulatory bodies – including the NATE: The Communications Infrastructure Contractors Association, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), Telecommunications Industry Foundation (TIF), and Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA) – to drive the evolution of engineering standards and enhance overall industry consistency and safety.

"MIEC brings a unified front to the telecom structural engineering space, and our consortium members have a proven track record of working together to drive innovation across the industry," said Bryan Lanier, Vice President of Operations at Congruex. "By extending Congruex's expertise and advanced software tools in conjunction with our peers, we will empower more telecom providers domestically and internationally to deploy, maintain, and manage their cell site infrastructure with even greater efficiency."

"We are honored to be a part of the MIEC and continue to work alongside our trusted alliance partners to establish industry best practices that are in alignment with our customer's needs and industry advancement of optimized spending and deployment of their networks," said Michelle Kang, Telecommunications Discipline Leader at Colliers Engineering & Design. "Based on our knowledge and experience on more than 70,000 sites, we look forward to helping our customers achieve significant cost savings and time reductions while being code-compliant, with small, incremental changes over time."

"We are excited to announce that through the formation and ongoing collaboration of the MIEC, we can now offer our clients a compelling solution that eliminates the need to choose between cost and quality. This initiative brings tangible cost savings and enhanced quality controls, all while upholding the highest standards of engineering and consulting," said Kevin Clements, Vice President of Kimley-Horn and Associates. "Our partnership fosters a seamless exchange of engineering expertise, lessons learned, and advanced solutions. We are confident that this collaborative effort will transform our industry and deliver exceptional results and client service."

Paul J. Ford & Company President Dave Hawkins added, "Through our participation in the MIEC, Paul J. Ford & Company is pleased to collaborate with our colleagues in the telecommunications industry. Our collective mission is to deliver superior cost-effective solutions, quality standards-compliant designs, and exceptional service to our clients."

MIEC members will attend the Mobile World Congress Barcelona , March 3-6, 2025. To learn more about MIEC's software tools and capabilities, please contact [email protected] .

About Colliers Engineering & Design

Colliers Engineering & Design has built a legacy of full-service engineering and architecture, design, and consulting services spanning decades. Our multi-disciplinary approach to design, combined with a deep understanding of the industry and passion for innovation, has consistently positioned us as leaders delivering outstanding results in shaping the built environment. What sets us apart is the availability of an extensive range of services offered in-house for all aspects of site development, including site acquisition, site plan preparation, structural analysis and design, site and ROW survey, stormwater, erosion and sediment mitigation, utility coordination, and construction inspection. Reducing the need to outsource specialized services enables us to meet critical timelines and budgets. For more information, please visit colliersengineering .

About Congruex

Congruex was formed in 2016, with Crestview Partners, to take advantage of historic demand for digital connectivity in the United States. Congruex integrates leading engineering, construction, and specialty companies into a single platform encompassing program management, engineering, construction, and network continuity services for an array of digital infrastructure solutions. Congruex's clients benefit from leveraging their self-perform services separately or as an end-to-end solution. Congruex delivers digital infrastructure services nationwide. For more information, please visit .

About Kimley-Horn

Kimley-Horn is a national consulting firm that provides our clients with a wide range of services for telecommunications infrastructure projects under the management and quality control of one firm. Our experience and innovative thinking provide our clients with successful network rollouts for projects and initiatives across the country. Kimley-Horn's telecommunications professionals have continued to follow industry trends through the rapid rise of technology during the last two decades. Our specialized team has successfully stayed ahead of the learning curve, providing our clients with innovative solutions. With decades of specialized experience, our telecommunications team is well-positioned to serve our clients nationwide. Please visit to learn more.

About Paul J. Ford & Company

Paul J. Ford & Company was founded in 1965 and has three operational groups serving the communications, buildings, and power industries. The company has been designing, analyzing and modifying communications towers since 1975. A key to the company's success is our team's ability to solve challenges proactively and intently focus on the project's details, which are critical qualities for project success. As a nationally recognized tower analysis and reinforcement innovator, our team continuously strives to find solutions that save time and money. Paul J. Ford & Company is leading the way for advanced foundation analysis, thermal analysis, and computational fluid dynamics (CFD) analysis. Visit our website at to learn more.

Media Contacts

Congruex: Daniel Yunger, [email protected]

Paul J. Ford & Company: Ann Boysko, [email protected]

Colliers Engineering & Design: Maraliese Beveridge, [email protected]

Kimley-Horn: Katie Roberts, [email protected]

SOURCE Congruex

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED