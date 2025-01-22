Ukrainian Forces Hit Camouflaged Russian Infantry, Shelters In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv region, FPV drone operators of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes on camouflaged infantry and shelters of the Russian forces.

According to Ukrinform, the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of reported this was on Telegram and shared a video.

"The warriors of the 3rd Assault Brigade continue to destroy Russians. FPV drone operators from the strike UAV platoon carried out strikes on camouflaged enemy infantry and shelters," the description reads.

Russian electronic warfare systems, mounted automatic grenade launchers, and mortars were also destroyed.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in the Pokrovsk sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces stopped an attack by armored vehicles and neutralized enemy infantry.