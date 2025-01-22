Ukrainian Forces Hit Camouflaged Russian Infantry, Shelters In Kharkiv Region
Date
1/22/2025 9:06:28 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv region, FPV drone operators of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes on camouflaged infantry and shelters of the Russian forces.
According to Ukrinform, the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of troops reported this was on Telegram and shared a video.
"The warriors of the 3rd Assault Brigade continue to destroy Russians. FPV drone operators from the strike UAV platoon carried out strikes on camouflaged enemy infantry and shelters," the video description reads.
Russian electronic warfare systems, mounted automatic grenade launchers, and mortars were also destroyed.
Read also:
NG units slow enemy advance
on Pokrovsk front using increased drone deployment
As previously reported by Ukrinform, in the Pokrovsk sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces stopped an attack by armored vehicles and neutralized enemy infantry.
MENAFN22012025000193011044ID1109117881
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.