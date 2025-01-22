(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MedAdvisor Solutions, a global leader in patient engagement and pharmacy technology, has published its latest case study highlighting the success of the Australian Government's Expanded Scope of Practice initiative. Through this initiative, more than 110,000 patient services-including UTI treatment, oral contraception, dermatology care, vaccinations, and more-have been delivered across 3,800 pharmacies in the last 12 months.

The initiative was designed to improve access to healthcare services in response to Australia's aging population, healthcare workforce shortages and rising costs. By positioning pharmacists at the center of primary care and expanding their clinical responsibilities, the program has alleviated pressure on general practitioners and emergency rooms.

With its MedAdvisor for Pharmacy workflow solution supporting over 95% of Australian pharmacies, MedAdvisor was selected as the preferred software partner for the initiative. The company worked closely with states and territories across Australia to implement a customized Expanded Scope of Practice solution, tailored to meet the unique needs of local communities.

MedAdvisor's case study, , Australia's Expanded Scope of Practice: Empowering Pharmacists, Transforming Healthcare , highlights the impact of this groundbreaking initiative. It emphasizes the vital role pharmacists play in addressing national healthcare challenges and provides key insights for ensuring program success.

Over 39% of Australians face delays of more than four weeks to see a general practitioner due to workforce shortages, leading to treatment delays and overcrowded emergency departments-issues that can often be managed by local pharmacies. To alleviate this strain, the Australian government has empowered highly trained pharmacists to provide expanded services, including UTI treatment, oral contraception, dermatology, and more. MedAdvisor's cloud-based MedAdvisor for Pharmacy software enables prescribing pharmacists to diagnose and treat these everyday health conditions anytime, anywhere.

The case study offers an in-depth look at how the Expanded Scope of Practice initiative has enabled pharmacists to deliver over 115,000 clinical services in the past year. In contrast, the United States' scope of practice laws remain more restrictive and vary by state.

Key Highlights:

Empowered Pharmacists:

Pharmacists are taking on expanded roles, conducting consultations, prescribing medications, administering vaccines, and managing chronic diseases, with responsibilities tailored to community needs:



Queensland: Pharmacists can prescribe and manage 21+ conditions, including asthma, dermatitis, and smoking cessation.

New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia: Focus on UTIs, oral contraceptives, and immunizations. South Australia: UTI treatment services reduced emergency department visits by 21%.

Technology-Driven Solutions:

MedAdvisor's platform provides the infrastructure for enhanced patient care, enabling seamless collaboration between pharmacies, providers, and pharma to create a connected healthcare ecosystem.

The Future of Pharmacy:

Pharmacies are evolving into primary healthcare destinations, powered by technology. AI and machine learning enable pharmacists to deliver clinical services, predict patient needs, and manage care effectively-without added burden

"As many countries struggle to address the high cost of healthcare, aging populations and a smaller workforce, Australia's efforts to innovate healthcare delivery serves as a model we can learn from," said Rick Ratliff, CEO of MedAdvisor Solutions. "Pharmacists have proven their value as a part of primary care and we are proud to support this effort in Australia and across the globe."

MedAdvisor Solutions is a global leader of pharmacy-driven patient engagement solutions that provide individualized patient experiences to simplify the patient medication journey. Our solutions utilise an empathetic, data-driven approach to engagement and an innovative, patient-centric digital experience that empower the pharmacy of the future and inspire lasting behaviour change. MedAdvisor Solutions works with over 37,000 pharmacies across the US, Australia & New Zealand to deliver our solutions to help patients take their medication safely and effectively.

In Australia, MedAdvisor Solutions has connected nearly 4 million patients through more than 95% of Australian pharmacies. MedAdvisor Solutions is on track to become one of the largest players to aid in the global transformation of the pharmacy of the future through digital patient engagement solutions. In 2018 and 2020, MedAdvisor Solutions was recognized in the AFR Fast 100 and in 2022, 2023 and 2024 received the Retail Excellence Award (REX) for Technology & Automation from Drug Store News.

