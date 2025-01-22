Seekr Welcomes National Security Executive Dr. Lisa Costa To AI Advisory Board

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Dr. Costa to guide Seekr's strategy to help the U.S.

modernize warfare and achieve mission impact with trusted AI.

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seekr®, the trusted AI company, today announced that National Security Executive Dr. Lisa Costa has joined its advisory board. Dr. Costa, who most recently served as the Chief and Innovation Officer for U.S. Space Force, will help Seekr address the critical need for commercial-grade AI solutions vetted for government use, focusing on emerging defense technologies.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dr. Lisa Costa, whose deep defense and national security expertise will accelerate our efforts to deliver advanced AI solutions for government, solving previously intractable problems dealing with complex datasets such as satellite and UAV imagery," said Seekr President Rob Clark.

"I'm proud to join Seekr and collaborate with a team that shares my vision for trusted AI," said Dr. Costa. "Seekr addresses critical AI development needs, including explainability and data security, enabling government agencies to launch mission-critical applications simply and securely. I am excited to bring my 35 years of high-stakes federal and commercial experience to unlock AI's full potential for government."

About Seekr

Seekr is a privately held artificial intelligence company that fuels innovation and unlocks productivity for businesses of all industries through responsible and explainable AI solutions. Seekr offers a complete, end-to-end AI and data platform with comprehensive content-scoring capabilities and a toolset to build principle-aligned large language models. Seekr models are optimized for various enterprise use cases and run on all leading cloud and hardware providers.

About Dr. Lisa Costa

Dr. Costa is a senior executive and experienced board director with expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and global IT infrastructure. She is an accomplished technologist, scientist, and strategist with over 35 years in industry and government. She has consistently delivered exceptional results in high-stakes environments. Her most recent role as the Chief Technology and Innovation Officer (CTIO) for U.S. Space Force and her previous role as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Director of Global Comms for Special Operations Command, uniquely positions her to provide invaluable guidance to established and emerging organizations.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Seekr Technologies

