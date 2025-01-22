Talogy Enables Early Careers Success With New Future-Ready Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GLENDALE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Talogy, a world-leading talent management solution provider, has launched SpotlightTM, a comprehensive, early career assessment solution, developed following extensive research into early career professionals and the demands on people hiring them.

Backed by global research of more than 1200 managers, recent employees, and early career seekers, Talogy Spotlight is ideal for enterprise organizations, looking to discover the brightest and most versatile early career professionals.

By assessing the competencies and skills needed for both early and long-term career success, Talogy Spotlight goes beyond a candidate's resume to unlock their full potential and support an organization in the early stages of developing a talent pipeline.

Traditionally, early career professionals can struggle to gain professional experience in the workplace. Spotlight focuses on 11 core competencies that research has found to be key indicators of success. In the absence of work experience, these indicators can be very useful in predicting future job performance.

Talogy's expert consultants work with clients to design a customizable and flexible early careers solution which informs as well as assesses a candidate. To help keep users on task, Spotlight has been developed to be more engaging for candidates and includes real-world scenario and storylines that introduce them to an organization and its brand values.

It combines a variety of assessment techniques including Situational Judgement Testing (SJT), personality, and cognitive assessments, and can also be combined with values assessment, competency-based interviews, or assessment centers.

At the end of the process, both candidate and hiring manager are provided feedback around strengths and areas for further development. A more holistic, statistical, view is also supported, allowing analysis of multiple applications to determine strengths and weaknesses across candidates, and the impact it might have longer term on the organization.

Ted Kinney, Vice President, R&D, at Talogy, said, "With an aging workforce, and an increasing trend towards early retirement, attracting, identifying, and engaging the right talent is crucial for the ongoing success of an organization. Hiring managers need to think more strategically, looking at both the immediate role that needs to be fulfilled, as well as the impact their recruitment decisions make on the long-term success of the company."

