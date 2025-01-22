KULR Technology And Scripps Research Collaborate On Novel Pyrolytic Carbon Electrode Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a global leader in carbon-based thermal management and battery safety solutions, has announced an innovative collaboration with the prestigious Scripps Research Institute's Baran Lab. Together, the teams have developed a groundbreaking pyrolytic carbon (PC) electrode material, poised to transform synthetic organic electrochemistry.

The jointly developed electrode is a low-cost, robust, and versatile alternative to traditional amorphous carbon materials such as reticulated vitreous carbon (RVC) and glassy carbon (GC). With unparalleled mechanical strength and reactivity comparable to RVC and GC, this novel PC material overcomes the limitations of cost and scalability that have historically constrained large-scale synthetic organic applications.

Key Advancements:



Affordable and Scalable: The pyrolytic carbon electrodes are produced using a proprietary chemical vapor deposition (CVD) process, significantly reducing manufacturing costs and making large-scale synthesis feasible.

Versatile Applications: The material performs exceptionally well across a range of electrochemical reactions, including rapid alternating polarity (rAP) Kolbe couplings, which are essential for high-value chemical production. Durability and Recyclability: Unlike fragile RVC electrodes, PC electrodes are mechanically robust, enabling simple cleaning and reusability without degradation.



Why This Matters : Electrode innovation is critical for advancing synthetic organic electrochemistry, a field integral to the production of pharmaceuticals, polymers, and sustainable materials. This novel PC electrode addresses longstanding challenges, offering an economical, high-performance solution for batch and flow chemistry applications. Its scalability and broad reactivity promise to democratize access to advanced electrochemical techniques, enabling researchers and industries worldwide to adopt sustainable methodologies.

"KULR's expertise in carbon materials, combined with the innovative vision of Scripps Research's Baran Lab, has resulted in a truly transformative material for synthetic chemistry," said Michael Mo, CEO of KULR Technology. "We are excited to bring this technology to market, where it has the potential to redefine how we approach large-scale chemical synthesis."

About KULR Technology Group Inc.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) delivers cutting edge energy storage solutions for space, aerospace, and defense by leveraging a foundation of in-house battery design expertise, comprehensive cell and battery testing suite, and battery fabrication and production capabilities. The Company's holistic offering allows delivery of commercial-off-the-shelf and custom next generation energy storage systems in rapid timelines for a fraction of the cost compared to traditional programs. On December 4, 2024, KULR announced that its Board of Directors has agreed to include bitcoin as a primary asset in its treasury program and committed to allocating up to 90% of its surplus cash to the acquisition of bitcoin. For more information, please visit .

About Scripps Research

Scripps Research is a world-renowned institution at the forefront of medical and scientific discovery. Through groundbreaking research and strategic partnerships, the institute addresses global challenges and drives transformative innovation across disciplines. For more information, please visit .

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 12, 2024, as may be amended or supplemented by other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“should,” and“would” or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

