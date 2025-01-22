Rocket Software Introduces Phishing-Resistant Solution For Secure Host Connectivity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New terminal emulator extends multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, and other authentication best practices to support mainframe security and compliance with emerging regulations

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Software , a global leader in modernization software, today announced the launch of Rocket ® Secure Host Acces , a security-first terminal emulator differentiated in its ability to integrate green screen access with existing identity and access management (IAM) solutions. This new solution provides comprehensive protection against threats like fake workers and phishing attacks, while helping organizations achieve regulatory compliance through multi-layered security features, such as multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on (SSO), and other advanced security best practices.

Rocket Secure Host Access empowers organizations to safeguard their most critical systems while reducing risks posed by cyber threats. With phishing-resistant, password-less secure access to host applications, across desktop and web, businesses can achieve comprehensive IT security. This approach helps organizations comply with regulations including:



Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA)

23 NYCRR Part 500 regulation U.S. federal mandate on MFA



New regulations and sophisticated cyberattacks demand security-first solutions

Compliance regulations across all sectors are becoming stricter to address the rapid evolution of technology and the vulnerabilities it can expose. Non-compliance with emerging regulations costs organizations an average of $14.82 million , making adherence essential. However, it's not just non-compliance that poses risks-vulnerable IT environments can also lead to financial losses and damage to an organization's reputation. The global average cost of a data breach in 2024 was $4.88M – 10% higher than the year before.

“ Regulatory requirements are becoming more stringent and costly, while cyber-threat complexity continues to accelerate demanding additional protections,” said Puneet Kohli , President of Application Modernization at Rocket Software.“Rocket Secure Host Access offers centrally managed, high-availability host application access that can be deployed in the cloud or on-premises to help secure and safeguard applications while assisting the organization to comply with regulation standards with minimal additional effort. By protecting mainframe data every time users log into their host application-often thousands of times a day-organizations can achieve their compliance goals and improve their security posture.”

Key Benefits of Rocket Secure Host Access:



Simplified Security Integration: Offers centrally managed, high-availability host application access that can be deployed across different systems and utilized via either a desktop or zero-footprint web emulator.

Cost-Effective Risk Mitigation: Reduces the risk of costs associated with non-compliance and cyberattacks by extending enterprise authentication best practices to host applications. Also eliminates the need for additional security vendors. Future-Ready IT Security: Offers a forward-looking and scalable security strategy. Rocket Software is a security-first partner committed to helping enterprises secure their mainframe to the same degree as the rest of their IT. We meet customers wherever they are in their modernization journey, providing security authentication features tailored to their unique needs. Rocket Secure Host Access has a robust roadmap and a team dedicated to keeping up with the latest security best practices.



“Organizations are increasingly under pressure from cyberattacks and regulatory mandates to secure sensitive data on the mainframe,” said Chris Drake, Senior Research Director, IDC.“Green screen applications frequently provide access to the data via outdated login authentication practices. Rocket Secure Host Access provides an easy way for mainframe organizations to integrate green screen login authentication into their Identity and Access Management solution and extend modern security best practices, such as MFA and SSO , to terminal emulation.”

Rocket Secure Host Access will join the company's existing Security and Compliance solutions including Rocket ® z/Assure® Vulnerability Analysis Progra , and Rocket ® Data Recovery Manage to further secure end-to-end mainframe modernization. To learn more about Rocket Software's complete Security and Compliance solutions, visit its website here .

About Rocket Software

Rocket Software is a global technology leader in modernization and a partner of choice that empowers the world's leading businesses on their modernization journeys, spanning core systems to the cloud. Trusted by over 12,500 customers and 750 partners, and with more than 3,600 global employees, Rocket Software enables customers to maximize their data, applications, and infrastructure to deliver critical services that power our modern world. Rocket Software is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in the Boston area with centers of excellence strategically located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Rocket Software is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity. Follow Rocket Software on LinkedIn and Twitter or visit .

Media Contact

Lacey Darrow

