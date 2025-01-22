RPost Expands eSign & Email Security Services with Ingram Micro Austria

(MENAFNEditorial) RPost, a global leader in AI-infused e-signature automation and email cybersecurity, has expanded its partnership with Ingram Micro, the world’s largest technology distributor, to provide Austrian businesses with industry-leading RMail® and RSign® solutions. These services are now available to Ingram Micro channel partners via the Cloud Marketplace, offering advanced email encryption, e-signatures, certified proof of delivery, and impostor protection.



“With more remote work and rising cyber threats, Austrian businesses need an affordable, feature-rich e-signature and email security solution,” said RPost CEO Zafar Khan. “RMail and RSign make Microsoft better for business—without unnecessary support queues or hidden fees.”



Ingram Micro Austria's Business Development Manager Cloud, Michael Thim, adds, “We’re excited to bring RPost’s award-winning security and productivity solutions to our partners. RMail’s GDPR-compliant email encryption and RSign’s simple yet powerful e-signatures are perfect for businesses of all sizes.”



With flexible pricing, no minimums, and easy deployment, RPost’s solutions help businesses in regulated industries meet GDPR and E-IDAS compliance while streamlining operations.



