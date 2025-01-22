Zephyr Introduces The Forte Wall Custom Range Hood - A Traditional Design Tailored To Your Personal Style

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Whether the kitchen features shaker cabinets, bold accents, or classic subway tiles, this professional-style hood adapts effortlessly to various ceiling configurations while complementing hardware, light fixtures, and appliance finishes. Forte is available in 36" and 48" widths and pairs seamlessly with the powerful and popular Zephyr Monsoon Insert options. With the Monsoon Mini , Monsoon I , Monsoon Mini II , or Monsoon Connect , users can choose the ideal insert, which combines a stylish enclosure with advanced features. Between size variations, banding options, and 12" or 18" duct covers, there are an impressive 92 possible combinations to customize your kitchen ventilation.

"Forte empowers homeowners to bring their vision to life with a designer range hood that combines personalized style with professional-grade performance," says Luke Siow, Zephyr President. "It's not just an appliance - it's a statement piece that elevates both the kitchen's aesthetic and the cooking experience."

To customize the Forte range hood , users select a body size featuring polished stainless steel banding for a sleek, aesthetic. Add the preferred hood insert from four Monsoon options, each offering powerful performance and advanced technology. Next, select an optional duct cover, with polished stainless steel banding and stackable designs for taller ceilings. Finally, personalize the hood and duct covers with an optional banding kit in satin gold or matte black to complement the kitchen's style perfectly.

About Zephyr

For more than 25 years, Zephyr has transformed the kitchen with design, discovery and customer care, and played an integral role in kitchen trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and has created new awareness around the importance of high performing ventilation systems. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with PresrvTM - its collection of Wine & Beverage Coolers that feature the most sought-after technological elements with eye-catching aesthetics and incomparable value.

SOURCE Zephyr