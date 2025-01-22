Coherent Corp. Announces Timing Of Second-Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Release

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR) (the“Company”), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, announced today that it will release second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Wednesday, February 5, after the New York closes. The release will be followed by a live webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

The Company invites investors to join the live audio webcast at coherent.com/company/ investor-relations/financial-webcasts . The webcast will be recorded, and a replay will be available within 24 hours after the live audio webcast on the company's website.

